Aquatic Stalk in Precious Spring: How Polar Bears Hunt In a Changing World

Virgil Reglioni

A polar bear stands on icy sea ice, bending down to drink or look into a small opening in the ice, surrounded by snow and patches of open water.

Aquatic stalking is a hunting technique used by polar bears to catch seals. Unlike the traditional method of waiting by breathing holes in the ice, aquatic stalking involves the bear swimming stealthily through open water or diving under ice to approach seals resting on the ice’s edge. Polar bears use their white fur as camouflage in snowy or icy environments, allowing them to blend in and get closer without being detected. When close enough, the bear launches a sudden, explosive attack, often breaking through the ice or lunging from the water to catch the seal. This method requires patience, strength, and precise timing, as seals are highly alert and quick to escape into the water.

Aquatic stalking is particularly seen during the warming months of spring (April and May)  in regions where sea ice fasten to the land is still present, such as the protected inner fjords  of the Spitsbergen area. This behavior demonstrates the polar bear’s adaptability and skill as  a top predator in the Arctic ecosystem.

Polar bears use aquatic stalking to hunt seals, especially in spring when seal pups are born.  The bears know this is a key time—female bearded seals often leave their newborn pups  resting alone on the ice while they circle nearby in the water, checking for predators.  Polar bears are widely aware of this behavior.

A lone polar bear walks across vast, snowy ice floes in an Arctic landscape, surrounded by white snow and distant rocky hills under a pale, overcast sky.

Once it chooses a target, the bear quietly enters the water to get closer from one ice flow to  the next. Here, this incredibly clever bear is very gently getting out of the water before  entering again, swimming slowly and silently beneath the surface to reach its next ice  platform.

From a distance, the polar bear may spot the seal pup resting on the ice from above the  surface. But before making a move, it dips its head into the water to look beneath. By  watching the mother seal swim below and tracing the shapes of the ice from underneath, the  bear creates a mental map of the area. This behavior helps the bear pinpoint its position  once it’s underwater, so it can swim silently and approach the exact spot beneath the ice  where the pup is lying above — ready to strike with precision.

A polar bear stands on the edge of melting ice, drinking from a pool of water surrounded by snow and ice floes in a vast, snowy landscape.

Polar bears are not only powerful swimmers but also highly strategic hunters. One of their  remarkable abilities is to stay submerged underwater for up to two minutes, allowing them  to silently approach prey without being detected. The bears can dive and resurface at a calculated distance, minimizing noise and visibility.

In addition to their breath-holding capability, polar bears are known to travel large and  deliberate distances in the water to reach specific points of attack. These locations are not  chosen randomly — they often target areas where seal activity is high, such as cracks in the  ice, haul-out zones, or breathing holes. By combining swimming endurance, patience, and  precise timing, polar bears can surprise their prey with deadly efficiency.

The strike; this exact moment of the polar bear’s explosive appearance—the brutal climax  of a long underwater stalk. After being briefly diverted by the mother seal’s appearing here  on the right side, and her desperate attempt to protect her pup, the bear launches from the  icy water with force and precision.  

The pup, resting on the ice floe, becomes the target in this split-second of violent motion.  It’s a tough, emotional moment that reflects the harsh survival dynamics of the polar world,  where every life hangs in a fragile balance.

A polar bear stands over a seal on a snowy, icy landscape with patches of open water, under a bright, overexposed sky.

The apex predator rises slowly from the cold water onto the ice, its broad back to us. In its mouth, a bearded seal pup hangs turned toward its fate. There is no struggle, no fight  — only a soft stillness as if the pup has already let go, as if the world, so new and full of  light just moments ago, had suddenly turned too heavy to bear.

A kind of gentle surrender that speaks louder than struggle ever could.  The face of a soul that trusted the world — and was met with silence.

A polar bear sits on snowy ice near open water, holding what appears to be a seal in its paws. The scene is mostly white, blending the bear with the icy environment.

The power of the scene lies in its brutal stillness — the final moment suspended in time, just  before the inevitable. The bearded seal pup lies sprawled on the ice, its wide eyes fixed on  the open water freedom.

A polar bear stands on a vast, snowy, and icy landscape under bright, white light, blending into the surroundings with only its head and upper body clearly visible.

The bear’s claws dig into the ice, muscles coiled with raw force, jaws parted. The seal’s last  sight is not the horizon, not the cold Arctic sky, but the unstoppable force of nature bearing  down. It is the split second where survival ends and silence takes over —  a moment where everything changes forever.

Spring in Svalbard is a pivotal season for polar bears, offering essential hunting  opportunities before the rapid retreat of fast ice. Fast ice, the sea ice attached to coastlines  and fjords, provides a vital platform for polar bears to hunt their primary prey — seals. In  early spring, seals haul out onto the ice to rest and give birth in snow dens, making them  more accessible to polar bears. The bears rely heavily on this period to build up fat reserves  that will sustain them through the leaner months when hunting becomes more difficult.

As temperatures rise, the fast ice begins to break up and drift away from the land, reducing  the area over which polar bears can effectively hunt. This shrinking ice cover forces the  bears to adapt quickly, often requiring them to travel longer distances in search of food,  either across increasingly unstable ice. Each day of hunting opportunity becomes more  valuable, as successful hunts now must compensate for the longer periods of food scarcity  later in the year.

A polar bear stands on snow, bending down to sniff or nuzzle something on the ground in a vast, white, icy landscape. The minimal background emphasizes the bear and its surroundings.

An eventual rise in average spring temperatures is likely to trigger an earlier and faster  retreat of the ice, shortening the hunting season even further. This accelerating process  threatens the delicate balance of survival in the Arctic.

In this way, spring represents both a brief window of abundance and a turning point,  emphasizing the fragile balance polar bears must navigate in a rapidly changing Arctic  environment.

Black and White Images

A lone polar bear walks across vast, snowy ice floes in an arctic landscape, with misty mountains in the background and a soft, white atmosphere dominating the scene.

A polar bear stands near the edge of a patch of sea ice, surrounded by vast, snowy ice sheets and water, blending into the stark, white Arctic landscape.

A polar bear approaches a seal lying on snow-covered ice, surrounded by patches of frozen and open water in a vast, white Arctic landscape.

A white seal sits on snowy ice near the edge of an icy body of water, blending into the bright, snowy landscape under an overcast sky.

A polar bear is crouched down on snow, eating its prey. The white fur of the bear blends into the icy, snowy landscape, creating a high-key, nearly monochrome scene.

Image credits: Virgil Reglioni (Instagram)

About the Author: Virgil Reglioni is an expedition leader and award-winning photographer specializing in polar landscapes and the Northern Lights.

