Time Traveling Video Sees High School Grads Answer Questions From Their 6th Grade Selves

A high school has made a creative video where graduates answer questions from themselves when they were in the sixth grade.

The time traveling video was created by McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee; an all boys-boarding and day school.

The sixth grader videos were filmed back in 2018 and it sees the preadolescents initally ask their future selves lighthearted questions, such as, “What is your favorite hobby, what is your favorite food, and what is your favorite movie?”

The seniors, now around 17 and 18 years old, respond to their former selves. While the questions start casual, the sixth graders eventually start asking about big life lessons they have learned so far.

“Try your hardest, no matter what,” responds one of the seniors. “You’ll feel bad if you didn’t do it.”

The seniors are in the process of graduating and have finalized where they will go to college next year. The video ends with a nice transformation of them morphing from preteens into a group of guys who are entering into adulthood.

The video received considerable attention online, racking up 40 million views on TikTok and winning praise from commenters.

Many commended the boys for their good nature, when asked what life advice he would give to his sixth grader self, one of the seniors replies with emotion.

“Be kind, to everyone, every time you can,” one of the boys says. “You don’t get a chance to take things back or do things differently so try to do it in the best way you can. It’s all you can do.”

Creative Videos Years in the Making

When videos such as this one — which require years of planning — come off, they always tend to prove a hit and frequently go viral.

Earlier this week, PetaPixel featured a similar time traveling story when filmmaker Jeroen Wolf created a fascinating video where he captures 50-year-old people saying “50” and then, ten years later, he captures those same people saying “60.”