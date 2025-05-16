Photo London Celebrates Historical and Contemporary Photography

Matt Growcoot
Two women in historic dresses fight in a crowded tavern as onlookers watch; next to them is a black-and-white photo of a shirtless tattooed man standing outdoors, looking at the camera.
Photo credit: Julia Fullerton-Batton, left, BeeGats/Mortal Machine, right.

Photo London is marking its 10th anniversary this week by celebrating the English capital and its rich traditions of photography.

This weekend at Somerset House (May 15 to May 18), photos by Cecil Beaton, Lee Miller, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Edward Burtynsky, Irving Penn, and many more will go on display.

Photo London will feature galleries, independent photographers, and a Discovery section, which is “widely regarded as one of the world’s leading platforms for emerging photographers and galleries.”

There’s also a book market and this year features a special exhibition titled “London Lives”, featuring a dazzling array of creative responses to the City by 30 of its leading image makers.

Two women sit by the entrance of a wooden outdoor shelter. One wears a dark helmet and face shield; the other wears goggles with symbols drawn on the lenses and holds a small tool near her face.
‘Fire masks, Downshire Hill, London, 1941’ | Photo by Lee Miller/Lee Miller Archives
A close-up of a horse's closed eye, showing its white eyelashes, speckled fur, and several flies resting on its face.
Photo by Omri Emile Rosengart/Bright Gallery
A bunch of white bananas with dark brown tips sits on a green plate, placed on a wooden surface in warm sunlight with shadows cast on the wall behind.
Photo by Molly Matalon/Palm Studios
A woman in a patterned dress and earrings sits in the driver’s seat of a vintage car with the door open, looking to her right. The car is parked on a city street with a brick wall in the background.
Photo by James Barnor/Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière
A group of people in formal attire stand in a line at a buffet table, serving themselves food at a social gathering in a large, elegant room with tall windows and ornate walls.
Photo by Martin Parr/Galerie Clémentine de la Féronnière
A young girl stands barefoot beside a vintage TV set, with another small TV and a stereo stacked on top. A poster of a woman hangs behind, and curtains cover the window in the background.
Photo by Baldwin Lee/David Hill Gallery
A person with deep brown skin gazes seriously at the camera, wearing large, smooth, bowl-shaped objects on their head, neck, and chest. The background is blurry, with natural earthy tones and hints of greenery.
Photo by Gabriel Pinto/BETA Contemporary
A woman with elaborate pink curled hair styled high, featuring a large yellow lemon dripping juice on top. She wears vintage floral clothing and dramatic makeup, standing against a floral patterned wallpaper.
Photo by Petite Doll AKA Giulia Grillo/House of Bandits by Sarabande foundation
A young girl in a striped jacket and dress smiles, holding a stick, standing next to an adult wearing a coat over a dress with illustrated faces. The photo is black and white and appears to be candid.
‘Beatles Girl, 1964’ Photo by Joseph McKenzie/Mckenzie & Hamilton Gallery
A black-and-white photo of a person with an afro hairstyle gazing thoughtfully into the distance while holding a cigarette to their lips. Their hand is adorned with rings, and the background is softly blurred.
‘Angela Davis, 1960’ | Photo by Stephen Shames/Amar Gallery
Two people sit close together indoors; one wears a white shirt and blue jeans, the other a red sweater and jeans, holding a phone they are both looking at. The setting appears dim, with vintage-style wooden walls.
‘Casual, 1995’ Photo by Mary McCartney
Two women in historical clothing box in a crowded old-fashioned tavern, surrounded by a lively audience watching the fight with fascination and surprise. Sunlight streams through a window, illuminating the dramatic scene.
‘Female Boxers, 2024’ | Photo by Julia Fullerton-Batten. Fullerton-Batten hit the headlines last year after shooting a series of photos that appeared during the Super Bowl commercials.
Four young girls stand on outdoor steps, dressed in matching pink majorette uniforms with tall, fluffy pink hats and white boots, posing confidently with serious expressions. Trees and a building are in the background.
‘The Elgin Majorettes, Drummies series, 2017–2020’ | Photo by Alice Mann
Two children play and swim in a narrow, outdoor water channel. One child is submerged in the water, while the other holds onto the edge, with wet clothes and hair. Sunlight reflects off the water’s surface.
‘Untitled, from Before Freedom, 2022’ | Photo by Adam Rouhana
A shirtless person with a shaved head stands outdoors, covered in intricate tattoos from head to chest. The image is in black and white, and the background is blurred, showing a sunny street scene.
‘Blending In, 2018’ | Photo by BeeGats/Mortal Machine
A man in a hat and polka dot shirt leans against a fence outdoors, with one foot resting on a rail. Trees and grass are visible in the background, and he appears relaxed, holding an object in his hand.
‘Pablo Picasso at Hotel Vaste Horizon, 1937’ | Photo by Dora Maar/Amar Gallery

“We are excited to be welcoming such a strong group of international galleries for our landmark tenth edition at Somerset House, including several that have participated in every Fair since the very beginning, and others returning after an absence especially to celebrate this landmark moment with us,” say the Photo London Founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad.

“We are set to host our largest-ever number of collectors and acquisition groups from across the world, attracted by our special anniversary program including a major exhibition celebrating London and its rich traditions of photography that platforms the city itself as this year’s Master of Photography.”

