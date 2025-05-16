Photo London Celebrates Historical and Contemporary Photography

Photo London is marking its 10th anniversary this week by celebrating the English capital and its rich traditions of photography.



This weekend at Somerset House (May 15 to May 18), photos by Cecil Beaton, Lee Miller, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Edward Burtynsky, Irving Penn, and many more will go on display.

Photo London will feature galleries, independent photographers, and a Discovery section, which is “widely regarded as one of the world’s leading platforms for emerging photographers and galleries.”

There’s also a book market and this year features a special exhibition titled “London Lives”, featuring a dazzling array of creative responses to the City by 30 of its leading image makers.

“We are excited to be welcoming such a strong group of international galleries for our landmark tenth edition at Somerset House, including several that have participated in every Fair since the very beginning, and others returning after an absence especially to celebrate this landmark moment with us,” say the Photo London Founders Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad.

“We are set to host our largest-ever number of collectors and acquisition groups from across the world, attracted by our special anniversary program including a major exhibition celebrating London and its rich traditions of photography that platforms the city itself as this year’s Master of Photography.”