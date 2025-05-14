Stunning Photo Contest Celebrates the Power of Visual Storytelling

Matt Growcoot
A collage of three photos: a woman in black walking past police with shields, a person in a coat and hat facing the sea, and a boy's face reflected in a motorcycle mirror against a sandy background.
Some of the commended images from the All About Photo contest. Left to right: Forrest Walker, Dmitry Ersler, Carole Mills Noronha

The All About Photo Awards has announced its tenth annual winner of The Mind’s Eye photo contest, an international competition that celebrates powerful visual storytelling.

Open to photographers of all levels and styles, the contest highlights images that are artistically strong and socially, culturally, or environmentally meaningful. Each year, an international jury selects a group of winning images that show the complexity and beauty of our world.

Photographers from over 40 countries submitted thousands of entries. The selected works — ranging from intimate portraits to urgent photojournalism — demonstrate photography’s continued role in documenting and interpreting the human experience.

This year’s winners represent 26 countries across six continents. While only 12 of the 50 honorees are women, 2025 marks the second time a woman has been named Photographer of the Year. The top five winners share a $5,000 cash prize.

A swimmer wearing a yellow cap is captured mid-stroke underwater in a pool, reaching forward with one arm. The upper half of the image shows the poolside and banners outside.
First place. Photographer of the Year 2025. Husnah Kukundakwe (15) during an early swim training at the Elite Swim and Gym pool in Kampala, Uganda. Husnah was born with a congenital limb impairment that left her with no right lower arm. Husnah is a Ugandan swimmer who is currently the country’s only classified Paralympic swimmer. Her first appearance at the World Championships in London was mentioned among the International Paralympic Committee’s (IPC’s) Top 10 Moments of 2019. | Marijn Fidder
Two men and a horse bathe in a steaming hot spring on a winter day, with snow-covered ground, mountains in the background, and another person and animals standing nearby. Steam rises from the water into the cold air.
Third place. In the heart of Eastern Turkey’s winter landscape, men and water buffaloes share the warmth of the Budaklı hot springs in Bitlis. | Erhan Coral
Close-up of an older person with red lipstick and red-painted nails holding a lit cigarette near their mouth, with visible smoke against a purple background.
Fifth place. | Francesco Gioia
A chimpanzee lies on an exam table wearing medical equipment, socks, and mittens, while two veterinary staff in masks and gloves provide care in a clinic filled with medical devices.
Merit Award Gallery. | Alain Schroeder
A person in a red coat and white headscarf uses an outdoor ATM. Red and white caution tape blocks access, and a sign on the wall reads "PROHIBIDO FIJAR CARTELES.
Merit Award Gallery. | Alvaro Vegazo
A person in a uniform and helmet sits on a white horse in front of a large, dirty white sheet backdrop outdoors, with trees and sunlight in the background.
Merit Award Gallery. | Andrea Bettancini
A man sits on a beached, overturned boat, covering his face with his hands. He is in the shade, next to a white partition with the Senegalese flag, on a sandy beach under a clear sky.
Merit Award Gallery. | Andrea Torrei
A nighttime cityscape of Los Angeles with illuminated buildings in the foreground and wildfires burning on the hills in the background, casting an orange glow and smoke into the night sky.
Merit Award Gallery. LA wildfires. | Brandon Yoshizawa
A young boy's face is reflected in a motorcycle mirror, with a colorful panel featuring a large marijuana leaf in the background. The setting appears outdoors on a dirt road near water.
Merit Award Gallery. | Carole Mills Noronha
A display case shows taxidermy animals, including antelopes and a small dog, with reflections in the glass and a child in a cap observing the exhibit.
Merit Award Gallery. | Charles Schiller
Two people wearing conical hats fish in a flooded forest, surrounded by large tree roots and filtered sunlight streaming through the mist, creating dramatic reflections on the water.
Merit Award Gallery. | Chester Ng
A woman in a tan dress and hat sits on a tiled bench, reaching into her bag, while a man lies face down on a massage table with cups on his back in a tiled room with red Chinese characters on the wall.
Merit Award Gallery. | Chris Yan
Black and white photo of pigs standing in a fenced pen beside a small, weathered farm shelter. Tarps, a sofa, and sacks are outside the pen, with rolling hills and distant buildings in the background.
Merit Award Gallery. | Damian Lemanski
A person in a long dark coat and hat stands with hands behind their back, facing the ocean, under the shadow of a building on a tiled terrace. The sea and sky form the background.
Merit Award Gallery. | Dmitry Ersler
A woman wearing a black headscarf and mask, holding a phone to her ear, walks past a line of riot police holding shields labeled "Polis" under a clear sky.
Merit Award Gallery. The last officially permitted Pride parade unfolds under a heavy police presence at Taksim Square, Istanbul. | Forrest Walker
A black-and-white photo of four seagulls on a boardwalk near the beach, two people sitting on the left facing the ocean, and a man in swim trunks walking on the right holding a drink.
Merit Award Gallery. | Gavin Libotte
Six figures stand on a field of plastic bottles; the central figure wears a leafy cape and fake white beard, while others hold green circular objects in front of their faces under a cloudy sky.
Merit Award Gallery. | Hardijanto Budiman
An elderly woman in a headscarf stands outside a rustic wooden house with a thatched roof, surrounded by bare trees and grassy land, in a rural setting. The image is in black and white.
Merit Award Gallery. | Holger Goehler
A building engulfed in flames emits thick black smoke into the sky as a person stands across the street watching. Nearby trees and a sign reading "Dulan" are visible, with debris and damage around the burning structure.
Merit Award Gallery. | Joshua Cohen
A shirtless person lies facedown in bed next to another person, who is awake and looking at them. Both are under white bedding, with two lit lamps on the headboard and a large scenic mountain mural in the background.
Merit Award Gallery. | Ludovica Limido
A woman with long brown hair and visible burn scars on her face and arms leans on a windowsill, gazing thoughtfully outside with her head resting on her arm. Soft natural light comes through the window.
Merit Award Gallery. | Martina Holmberg
A person bends down to wash in a large, murky pond surrounded by dry, brown land. Goats and sheep graze in the distance near the water's edge under a hazy sky.
Merit Award Gallery. | Maurizio Dipietro
A shirtless person stands in dramatic lighting, with patterns of light and shadow resembling binary code or lines projected across their body and face, creating a striking and abstract visual effect.
Merit Award Gallery. | Michael Sela
A group of children look out from the window of a van. One child with curly hair leans out, making a peace sign with their fingers. The image is in black and white.
Merit Award Gallery. | Nese Ari
Two horses pull an Amish buggy down a snowy road, with the background blurred to convey motion; the scene is in black and white, highlighting the wintry landscape.
Merit Award Gallery. | Raghuvamsh Chavali
A female bodybuilder in a purple bikini and shower cap stands under bright lights in a backstage area with plastic sheets and shadows, highlighting her muscles and focused expression.
Merit Award Gallery. | Rosa Mariniello

The name of the contest, The Mind’s Eye, is inspired by a quote from Henri Cartier-Bresson: “To take photographs means to recognize — simultaneously and within a fraction of a second — both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye, and one’s heart on the same axis.”

For more, head to the competition’s website.

