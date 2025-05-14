Stunning Photo Contest Celebrates the Power of Visual Storytelling

The All About Photo Awards has announced its tenth annual winner of The Mind’s Eye photo contest, an international competition that celebrates powerful visual storytelling.

Open to photographers of all levels and styles, the contest highlights images that are artistically strong and socially, culturally, or environmentally meaningful. Each year, an international jury selects a group of winning images that show the complexity and beauty of our world.

Photographers from over 40 countries submitted thousands of entries. The selected works — ranging from intimate portraits to urgent photojournalism — demonstrate photography’s continued role in documenting and interpreting the human experience.

This year’s winners represent 26 countries across six continents. While only 12 of the 50 honorees are women, 2025 marks the second time a woman has been named Photographer of the Year. The top five winners share a $5,000 cash prize.

The name of the contest, The Mind’s Eye, is inspired by a quote from Henri Cartier-Bresson: “To take photographs means to recognize — simultaneously and within a fraction of a second — both the fact itself and the rigorous organization of visually perceived forms that give it meaning. It is putting one’s head, one’s eye, and one’s heart on the same axis.”

For more, head to the competition’s website.