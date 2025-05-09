The Vibrant Winners of the 1839 Awards 2025 Color Photography Contest

Kate Garibaldi

The vibrant winners of the 2025 Color Photography Contest by the 1839 Awards celebrate a veritable rainbow of hues and genres.

The 1839 Awards, run by the Creative Resource Collective (CRC), is named after the year that photography as a medium was first made widely available to the public. The CRC hosts a series of competitions for photographers with the 1839 Color Photography Contest, centered around the art of color photography.

“This year’s honorees offer a stunning display of global creativity, technical ability, mastery of the medium, and storytelling prowess. From homages to art history to portraits of places far beyond the beaten path, these images exemplify what photography can do and be today, illustrating the medium’s enduring and unique power and influence on contemporary culture,” CRC writes.

“From Palestine to the American West, Morocco to the depth of the oceans, these images allow viewers to explore the world, and each winning image is a bold declaration of vision and talent.”

The competition honorees were selected by judges from the Whitney Museum of American Art, Phaidon Press, Vanity Fair, Artsy, University of Zurich, Dwell, Christie’s, and others. The CRC shared that judges looked for images that would unlock emotion in the viewer, challenge perceptions, and provide a glimpse into entirely new realities.

To offer fair opportunity to professionals and enthusiasts alike, the competition was broken into two sections, one for professionals and the other for non-professionals, with subcategories for subject matter ranging from animals to conceptual.

A small white structure with arched openings stands against a two-toned wall, one half orange and one half white, on sandy ground. A sparse tree is nearby and a single white cloud floats in the blue sky above.
Professional 1st Place
Artist: Nicola Fioravanti
IG Handle: @hacklabo
Entry Title: Morocco, Sentimental Atlas
Entry Description: “This project is a heartfelt tribute to the country I hold dear. In Morocco, colors
are not merely seen, but experienced. It is also a deeply personal journey, one that seeks to
understand the land where the woman I love was born.”
A child in black sportswear stands against a weathered, colorful wall, balancing a yellow and black soccer ball on their head. Their shadow is cast clearly on the wall beside them.
Nicola Fioravanti
A person in a white patterned robe stands under a streetlamp near a building at dusk. A red flag and a sign in Arabic are displayed on a wall, with the sky fading from blue to dark.
Nicola Fioravanti
A person walks through a narrow, sunlit alley with orange and clay-colored walls, a patterned rug on a step, and a parked motorcycle in the foreground. The scene feels warm and vibrant.
Nicola Fioravanti
A person wearing a hooded jacket and scarf walks through a narrow alleyway with vibrant red and yellow textured walls.
Nicola Fioravanti

Overall Contest Winner and First Place in the Professional Category went to Italian photographer based in Paris, Nicola Fioravanti, for his series Morocco, Sentimental Atlas (shown above).

“This project is a heartfelt tribute to the country I hold dear. In Morocco, colors are not merely seen, but experienced. It is also a deeply personal journey, one that seeks to understand the land where the woman I love was born,” Fioravanti says.

Fioravanti adds this achievement to his list of honors, including Sony World Photography Awards, International Photography Awards (IPA), Le Prix de la Photographie de Paris (PX3), and the ND Awards, among others.

Of his winning series, Fioravanti writes, ““Morocco, Sentimental Atlas” is a carefully curated collection of everything I have deeply loved in this extraordinary and singular country. It is a tribute to Morocco’s bold contrasts and to the boundless creative energy that courses through its landscapes, its cities, and its people. Yet beyond its vibrant surfaces, Morocco holds for me a more intimate significance. It is the birthplace of my wife, the land where her roots lie. “Morocco, Sentimental Atlas” is therefore not only a tribute, but also a personal quest: an attempt to chart the emotions that bind her memory to this place, weaving together past and present, and forging a bond that will last a lifetime. Capturing such a complex, emotional landscape called for an approach guided first and foremost by intuition. Rather than following a rigid plan, I allowed myself to be led by the natural rhythm of the places, by the atmospheres that shifted with the time of day and the changing seasons. Wandering through cities and villages, I sought to be surprised — and moved — by the everyday poetry that Morocco so generously offers.”

A framed scenic photograph of a rocky desert landscape with sparse greenery and distant mountains, featuring a cut-out window displaying indoor plants inside a modern room.
Non-professional 1st Place
Artist: Diana Cheren Nygren
IG Handle: @dianacherennygrenphotography
Entry Title: Mother Earth
Entry Description: I have mounted scenes of habitation behind acrylic, set within future
landscapes shaped by climate change. Painted frames allude to Earth’s next chapter. Scenes of
human habitation set against a future post-human landscape ask whether humanity can adapt
to what is in store for the planet.
A framed image shows a desert landscape with dry grass and distant mountains. Within the frame, a smaller photo of a small house with people sitting outside is positioned in the center, blending into the background.
Diana Cheren Nygren
A framed photo of a desert landscape with white sand dunes and sparse vegetation. In the center, a smaller photo shows a potted cactus on a ledge, blending with the sandy backdrop.
Diana Cheren Nygren
A framed image shows a dry, rocky canyon landscape with a small inset photo in the center depicting a narrow urban street lined with parked cars and people walking.
Diana Cheren Nygren
A landscape with leafless trees under a cloudy sky. Inset in the bottom left is a smaller image of an oil pumpjack and a Shell logo sign. The scene appears desolate and industrial.
Diana Cheren Nygren

Trained art historian and American photographer Diana Cheren Nygren, from Boston, Massachusetts, won the Non-professional Overall Contest Winner and First Place for her series Mother Earth (shown above).

Nygren explains the inspiration behind her work: “The work was inspired by time spent in the US desert Southwest. Previously I had traveled primarily in Europe, on beach vacations, or to cities. Finally spending time in the Southwest had a profound impact on how I viewed our relationship to the physical being of the planet. The larger images in this series were all taken during this time. The smaller images are all from my personal archive. As the project took form I needed pictures of humans occupying and living in the world to contrast with the majestic landscapes, and I had tens of thousands to choose from since that is what I most typically focus on.”

“I have mounted scenes of habitation behind acrylic, set within future landscapes shaped by climate change. Painted frames allude to Earth’s next chapter. Scenes of human habitation set against a future post-human landscape ask whether humanity can adapt to what is in store for the planet.”

An international competition, the 1839 Awards Color Photography Contest winners gallery crosses borders and boundaries, a collection of every hue, each winning image immortalizes a story.

A group of five people wear ornate, colorful costumes and masks, including demonic faces with fangs, skulls, and horns, and elaborate jewelry, standing against a black background. One person in the center is unmasked.
Professional 2nd Place
Artist: Jatenipat Ketpradit
IG Handle: N/A
Entry Title: TSAM · The Dance of Gods
Entry Description: A sacred Tibetan Buddhist ritual, Tsam embodies the divine battle between
good and evil. Through intricate masks, lavish costumes, and precise choreography, monks
channel wrathful deities to purify and protect. This series unveils the mystique of Mongolia’s
rarest masked dance tradition.
A group of monks and children dressed in ornate traditional costumes pose in front of large, colorful statues inside a dimly lit temple or shrine. The scene is rich in intricate details and vibrant patterns.
Jatenipat Ketpradit
A group of people in ornate traditional costumes and masks prepare for a performance or ritual inside an elaborately decorated room with red and gold details. Some adjust a central figure's costume and mask.
Jatenipat Ketpradit
A group of monks and young boys in traditional Tibetan attire sit and stand in a richly decorated temple, surrounded by ornate masks, drums, and ceremonial objects, under hanging red and gold banners.
Jatenipat Ketpradit
Five people in ornate, colorful traditional costumes and masks stand on a grassy hill near a large white stupa with golden details, surrounded by vast open landscape and distant mountains at sunset.
Jatenipat Ketpradit
A large group of people pray in neat rows on the ground next to the rubble and debris of destroyed buildings, highlighting a stark contrast between the act of worship and surrounding devastation.
Professional 3rd Place
Artist: Abdelrahman Alkahlout
IG Handle: @abd.pix96
Entry Title: Unbroken Spirit: Worship Amid Destruction
Entry Description: A powerful scene of Palestinian civilians praying on the rubble of a mosque
destroyed by Israeli airstrikes. Under a smoke-filled sky, they continue their worship in a place
once a sanctuary of peace, now reduced to ruins—symbolizing resilience amid relentless
destruction.
Aerial view of a group of white birds flying over cracked, red earth with a blue, heart-shaped patch of water or algae in the top left corner.
Non-professional 2nd Place
Artist: Xuejun Long
IG Handle: N/A
Entry Title: Journey of Life 20
Entry Description: The photo shows a group of flamingos flying over Lake Magadi in Kenya.
Once a freshwater lake, it has now become a highly concentrated salt pan that is severely
alkaline and toxic to most forms of animal and plant life – except for flamingos, which prefer to
forage on the surface.
A decorative vase filled with orange, red, and cream roses sits on a tiled table, softly lit by sunlight, with a few petals scattered around.
Non-professional 3rd Place
Artist: Trina O’Hara
IG Handle: @trinaoharapainter
Entry Title: Flowers for Caravaggio
Entry Description: For seven years I immersed myself in Caravaggio’s world. I copied (in paint) his entire body of work. I made it my mission to see all of Caravaggio’s paintings in the flesh. His vision shaped mine. Now, when sunlight hits a vase of flowers, I don’t just see it, I see life through Caravaggio’s eyes.

Image credits: CRC, 1839 Awards. Individual photographers are credited in the image captions.

, ,
, , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A flamingo stands on a beach with its head tucked away, making its body appear headless. The sand is white, and the pastel-colored ocean is calm in the background. The lighting is soft, creating a serene and minimalist scene. Photographer Disqualified From AI Image Contest After Winning With Real Photo
ReFocus Awards 2023 Color Photography Contest ReFocus Awards Color Photography Contest Showcases Chromatic Beauty
1. Left: A man reads amid a cluttered store filled with tools and colorful items. 2. Center: A serene, black-and-white landscape of a river winding through hills. 3. Right: A jubilant crowd celebrates with a red flare and flags at night. The Open Category Winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2025
See the Hilarious Winners of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards
Discussion