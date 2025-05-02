The Thrift Store Photo Album Full of Celebrities and One Ordinary Woman

Matt Growcoot
Two photos side by side: On the left, a young man in a green shirt stands with an older woman. On the right, a young woman in a light dress stands with the same older woman, both smiling.
The mystery woman had photos with Will Smith and Angelina Jolie.

When a photo album was handed into a thrift store in Belgium, workers there couldn’t believe their eyes as they flicked through and saw a who’s who of Hollywood in the 1990s.

There are photos of Bruce Willis, Hugh Grant, Elijah Wood, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, the Olsen Twins, Denzel Washington, the list goes on, but there is one recurring figure in all of the photographs: an unrecognizable woman who appears to have one of the great contact lists of all time.

Bruce Willis
A man in a suit and patterned tie stands beside a woman with short, curly hair wearing a patterned blouse and pearl necklace. They both smile at the camera against a gray backdrop.
Patrick Stewart
A man in a red shirt with his arm around an older woman with light hair, both smiling at the camera. There is a partially visible poster in the background with indistinct text and images.
Lawrence Fishburn
A woman with curly blonde hair and a patterned dress stands next to a man in a dark blazer and striped shirt, both smiling in front of a light blue, softly patterned background.
Harrison Ford
A man in a patterned shirt and dark jacket stands next to an elderly woman with short, curly hair and a floral blouse. They pose together against a plain, beige background.
Nicolas Cage
Three people pose together, smiling at the camera. An older woman stands in the middle, flanked by two men—one in a suit and tie, and one in a black shirt with his arm around her shoulder. They are indoors, against a plain wall.
Sam Neill and Robert Downey Jr
Two women stand side by side, smiling at the camera. The older woman has curly light hair and wears a black top with pearl jewelry, while the younger woman has short blonde hair and a light-colored sweater. Plain background.
Helen Hunt
A smiling older woman with curly hair stands next to a smiling man with short hair and a dark jacket. They are indoors, with a curtain and large green plant in the background.
Jack Nicholson
An older woman with curly gray hair and pearl jewelry sits next to a middle-aged man with dark hair. Both are looking at the camera with neutral expressions, against a plain background.
Christopher Walken
A smiling older woman with curly gray hair and a floral dress stands next to a younger man with long, blondish hair and a dark shirt, both posing in front of a red and black marbled backdrop.
Jon Bon Jovi
Two women pose closely together, smiling at the camera. One has short curly hair and wears a teal top with statement jewelry; the other has short, styled blonde hair and wears a dark jacket. The background features vertical striped wallpaper.
Drew Barrymore

After it was handed into Opnieuw & Co in the city of Antwerp in 2020, the thrift store posted on Facebook: “We are looking for the owner of this photo book. It was delivered to the donation point in our Mortsel store … It contains a lot of photos of a lady with all Hollywood stars. We think this may have been given by accident and are therefore looking for the owner of this book.”

Sure enough, the internet did its thing and it was revealed that the mystery woman in the images was Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who died in 2016 at age 87. The HFPA runs the Golden Globes, and its members attend prestigious film and television events in advance of casting their votes — which explains Snoeys-Lagler’s unique access to the stars.

Four people stand closely together, posing and smiling in front of a blue textured backdrop. Two men wear suits, while the two women are dressed in a patterned blouse and a floral dress.
Keanu Reeves
A smiling older woman with curly hair stands next to a younger man in a brown leather jacket and white t-shirt, posing in front of a brown, textured backdrop. The man has his arm around the woman's shoulder.
Tim Roth
A smiling older woman with curly blond hair stands next to a younger man with dark hair, wearing a patterned vest and black jacket, in front of a gray marbled backdrop.
Antonio Banderas
A smiling older woman with short, curly hair and a patterned dress stands beside a younger man in a blue shirt and black blazer, posing together in front of a plain wall. The man has his arm around the woman's shoulders.
Hugh Grant
Three people stand together, smiling for the camera. Two men stand on either side of a woman. Behind them is a painting depicting underwater divers and marine life.
Kevin Bacon and Tom Hanks
A smiling teenage boy in a brown plaid jacket stands next to an older woman with gray hair wearing a patterned brown dress. They both face the camera and smile, with the woman’s arm around the boy’s shoulder.
Elijah Wood
An older man with gray hair and a light jacket stands next to a woman with curly hair and a floral-patterned top. They are smiling and posing together against a plain beige background.
Kirk Douglas
Four adults, three men and one woman, stand closely together smiling outdoors. The men wear sunglasses and casual shirts; the woman wears a patterned dress. There are plants and a building with large windows in the background.
Clarence Williams III, Kyle Maclachlan, and Samuel L Jackson.
Two women pose together indoors. The older woman has short, curly gray hair and wears a red checkered jacket with a pearl necklace. The younger woman has long blonde hair and wears a light green top, smiling at the camera.
Kate Winslet
A smiling man with glasses and a dark jacket stands next to an older woman with curly hair and a floral top. They both look at the camera, and he has his arm around her shoulders. The background is a light patterned wall.
Liam Neeson
An older man in a suit and tie stands with his arm around an older woman in a patterned dress and pearl necklace; both are smiling in front of a light-colored patterned wall.
Walter Matthau

But How Did it Wind Up in Belgium?

In an interview with a Belgian magazine, her daughter Rita Radowicz says that Snoeys-Lagler had a sister who lived in the Belgian city of Blankenberge. “She had lots of albums — an entire cabinet full,” says Radowicz, who lives in Danville, Northern California.

“She wrote for a few magazines in Belgium — Humo and Télémoustique — as a Hollywood correspondent. That meant a lot to her,” says her stepson René Lagler.

“She had some standing in Hollywood. That was thanks to her first husband, Jan Snoeys. He was a welcome guest at Hollywood parties. He began taking photos of actors and writing pieces about them for various Belgian newspapers and magazines. He quickly became a member of the HFPA, together with my mother.”

Three older adults in formal attire pose together, smiling for the camera. The man on the left is bald, wearing a suit and tie; the woman in the middle has curly hair and wears a red jacket; the man on the right wears glasses and a suit.
Anthony Hopkins and Richard Attenborough
A man in a black t-shirt stands outdoors with his arm around an older woman in a purple patterned blouse and pearl necklace. They are both smiling, with greenery and trees in the background.
Denzel Washington
A young man in a suit and tie stands with his arm around an older woman with curly gray hair, wearing a pearl necklace and patterned top. Both are smiling and facing the camera against a plain background.
Cary Elwes
A young man in a green shirt stands with his arm around an older woman with curly, light hair and a patterned dress, both smiling and posing against a plain background.
Will Smith
An open photo album displays several pictures of an older woman posing with various people, including a young woman and men, all smiling together against different backdrops, on a brown surface.
The photo album as it appeared in the thrift store.
Two women standing close together and smiling. The older woman has gray hair, is wearing a patterned dress with pearl necklaces. The younger woman has dark hair in a bun, is wearing a sleeveless top, and has a tattoo on her upper arm.
Angelina Jolie
Three vintage-style photos show an older woman posing with a younger man (with long dark hair in two photos, wearing a hat and glasses in the last), and in one photo, a younger woman is also present. All are smiling.
Johnny Depp and Juliette Lewis
Two photos: In both, a woman with short gray hair stands next to a man. In the top image, the man wears a blue shirt and smiles mildly. In the bottom, the same woman stands with a man in a white shirt who is smiling at her.
Kevin Constner
Two young women with blonde hair stand on either side of an older woman with gray hair. All three are smiling in front of a blue backdrop. The older woman wears a patterned scarf and suit jacket.
The Olsen twins

But Snoeys-Lagler’s kids are clueless as to how the album wound up in the thrift store, speculating only that it must be something to do with her family ties there.

“If my mother knew that she was once again a hot topic in Belgian news, she would be overjoyed. She was so proud of her job,” Radowicz adds.

The thrift store sent the photo album back to Snoeys-Lagler’s family in California.

