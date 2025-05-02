The Thrift Store Photo Album Full of Celebrities and One Ordinary Woman

When a photo album was handed into a thrift store in Belgium, workers there couldn’t believe their eyes as they flicked through and saw a who’s who of Hollywood in the 1990s.

There are photos of Bruce Willis, Hugh Grant, Elijah Wood, Will Smith, Angelina Jolie, the Olsen Twins, Denzel Washington, the list goes on, but there is one recurring figure in all of the photographs: an unrecognizable woman who appears to have one of the great contact lists of all time.

After it was handed into Opnieuw & Co in the city of Antwerp in 2020, the thrift store posted on Facebook: “We are looking for the owner of this photo book. It was delivered to the donation point in our Mortsel store … It contains a lot of photos of a lady with all Hollywood stars. We think this may have been given by accident and are therefore looking for the owner of this book.”

Sure enough, the internet did its thing and it was revealed that the mystery woman in the images was Maria Snoeys-Lagler, a member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) who died in 2016 at age 87. The HFPA runs the Golden Globes, and its members attend prestigious film and television events in advance of casting their votes — which explains Snoeys-Lagler’s unique access to the stars.

But How Did it Wind Up in Belgium?

In an interview with a Belgian magazine, her daughter Rita Radowicz says that Snoeys-Lagler had a sister who lived in the Belgian city of Blankenberge. “She had lots of albums — an entire cabinet full,” says Radowicz, who lives in Danville, Northern California.

“She wrote for a few magazines in Belgium — Humo and Télémoustique — as a Hollywood correspondent. That meant a lot to her,” says her stepson René Lagler.

“She had some standing in Hollywood. That was thanks to her first husband, Jan Snoeys. He was a welcome guest at Hollywood parties. He began taking photos of actors and writing pieces about them for various Belgian newspapers and magazines. He quickly became a member of the HFPA, together with my mother.”

But Snoeys-Lagler’s kids are clueless as to how the album wound up in the thrift store, speculating only that it must be something to do with her family ties there.

“If my mother knew that she was once again a hot topic in Belgian news, she would be overjoyed. She was so proud of her job,” Radowicz adds.

The thrift store sent the photo album back to Snoeys-Lagler’s family in California.