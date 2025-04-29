Mars Satellite Captures Curiosity Rover Driving Across the Red Planet

Matt Growcoot
Split image: left shows grayscale, textured Martian terrain with layered lines; right shows NASA’s Curiosity rover with cameras and instruments, standing on rocky Martian surface under a dusty, orange sky.
A satellite captured the track left by the Mars Curiosity rover, right.

NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) captured a unique image of the Curiosity rover mid-drive across the surface of Mars — the first-ever time a satellite has captured the car-sized vehicle’s movement.

The photograph, taken by the orbiter’s HiRISE (High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) camera on February 28, shows Curiosity as a small dark speck at the front of a long, winding track carved into the rust-colored terrain of Gale Crater. The rover’s path stretches for about 1,050 feet (320 meters), evidence of roughly 11 drives since February 2. The trail is expected to remain visible for months before Martian winds eventually sweep it away.

“This is believed to be the first orbital image of the rover mid-drive across the Red Planet,” NASA officials say in a statement.

Curiosity, which landed on Mars in August 2012, is making its way from an area called Gediz Vallis channel to a new science target believed to contain “boxwork” formations — geological patterns that may have formed from ancient groundwater activity.

Doug Ellison, planning team chief at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), explains how they confirmed the timing of the image.

“By comparing the time HiRISE took the image to the rover’s commands for the day, we can see it was nearly done with a 69-foot drive,” he says.

Black and white image of layered rock formations with smooth, curving lines and a textured surface, possibly resembling geological strata or sedimentary layers. The left side shows steep, jagged features.
The rover’s tracks can linger on the Martian surface for months before being erased by the wind.

While the HiRISE camera has previously photographed Curiosity from orbit, those earlier images showed the rover stationary. This new snapshot captures motion — a rare dynamic moment from an otherwise slow and methodical journey across the Martian surface. Curiosity’s top speed is just 0.1 mph (0.16 kph), so each leg of its mission is carefully planned by scientists and engineers at JPL.

HiRISE typically photographs the Martian surface in black and white with a narrow strip of color down the center. In this instance, Curiosity landed within the monochrome portion of the frame.

MRO has been orbiting Mars since 2006, providing vital data on past water activity, relaying communications, and tracking the movement of rovers like Curiosity and its younger counterpart, Perseverance.

, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Mars Curiosity Rover Photo of rocks Curiosity Rover Captures Flaky Rocks on Mars from Past Climate Change
NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captured Time-Lapses of Clouds on Mars
Sun Rays on Mars NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures the First Images of Sun Rays on Mars
Doorway on Mars Mars Curiosity Rover Snaps Photo of ‘Doorway’ on Mars
Discussion