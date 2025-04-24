Luminar Neo’s Spring Update Adds Workflow-Focused AI Enhancements

Skylum Software released its Spring update for its Luminar Neo photo editing software, adding new artificial intelligence (AI) tools designed to streamline the user’s workflow.

According to the company, this new update brings four major new features and enhancements that will improve the quality of life for photographers of all skill levels.

First up is the new Auto Adjust tool available to Pro and Upgrade Pass subscribers. This tool is designed to provide “effortless image enhancements,” giving creatives a fast and easy baseline for their edits. The new addition, found in the Develop / Develop RAW tool, will automatically enhance an image by intelligently adjusting key sliders to quickly achieve an optimal light and shadow balance, exposure, and black and white levels.

The second improvement comes in the form of a Catalog Cache Cleaning tool designed to optimize performance for users. The company says they have received “countless requests” from users asking for a way to optimize disk space when working with large catalogs, and thus the new cleaning tool was created. This tool will help users clear cache files and enhance speed and performance significantly.

The third update is an improved export menu, which provides users with enhanced customization options. The advanced choices include options for format, size, quality, resolution, and file name, as well as a new export format option (DNG) to help users prepare files for printing faster and easier.

The last major improvement, the atmosphere AI tool, provides creatives with even more realistic fog effects. This will give users a more natural and immersive fog creative effect to help enhance moody and dramatic landscape images. The update includes a refined depth model that lets users enhance photos with a cinematic atmosphere with greater control and realism.

Pricing and Availability

Most of the new features and improvements are available today, April 24th, 2025, and will be automatically rolled out to all Luminar Neo customers at no additional cost. The Auto Adjust feature will be available exclusively for the Pro Subscribers and Upgrade Pass owners. The new Luminar Neo is available for purchase on the Microsoft Store, the Apple macOS App Store, and Skylum’s website. Complete details concerning Skylum Luminar Neo pricing and subscription plans are available on Skylum’s website.

Image credits: Skylum