19th Century Photos Showcase Japan’s Timeless Beauty

A new video by VX52 Movies on YouTube showcases some of the oldest photos taken in Japan. Captured from 1857 through 1925, the old photos are a brilliant time capsule of Japan as it rapidly and dramatically changed during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

As seen on Reddit’s r/photography subreddit, the new video features photographers sourced from various historical archives, collections, and libraries, including the excellent resources at the New York Public Library and the University of Tokyo.

“On Episode 1, we’ll witness the oldest photographs ever taken of Japan — its sacred temples, bustling markets, and serene gardens. These vintage images, captured between 1857 and 1925, offer a rare glimpse into the heart of a nation where tradition and modernity coexist,” VX52 Movies explains. “From the tranquil beauty of ancient temples to the energy of Edo-era streets, each photo reflects Japan’s deep spiritual roots, its disciplined samurai warriors, and the timeless art of martial arts. Amidst the backdrop of beautiful landscapes, we’ll also catch glimpses of daily routines, love stories, and the cultural richness that defines Japan’s soul.”

While all the images are authentic and not AI-generated, it is worth noting some of the photos have been carefully restored and colorized.

“This is more than just a collection of images; it’s a tribute to those whose lives and legacies continue to inspire us, carrying the whispers of a cultural heritage that endures through the ages,” VX52 continues.

As PetaPixel frequently reports, old photographs can be an excellent way to explore and celebrate the past. Many photos get lost to time or live primarily buried deep within historical archives. Projects like VX52’s new video bring important and fascinating bits of history to the surface, allowing a new audience to enjoy them and learn something new.

Those interested in historic Japanese photography should read how hand-painted photographs helped introduce Japan to the rest of the world.

It’s another fascinating look at some old Japanese photos and an incredible look at how talented artisans brought “color” photography to life long before it was possible in-camera.

Image credits: Featured video by VX52 Movies. The included images are from public historical archives. Featured image created using photos published by the New York Public Library.