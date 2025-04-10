Adobe Deletes Bluesky Posts After Furious Backlash

Adobe’s foray into the Twitter alternative Bluesky quickly backfired. Frustrated by the company’s business practices, users on the platform flooded its posts with backlash, ultimately prompting Adobe to delete all of its content.

“Hey, we’re Adobe! We’re here to connect with the artists, designers, and storytellers who bring ideas to life,” read Adobe’s first post which has since been deleted. “What’s fueling your creativity right now?”

It was an innocuous enough post that Adobe sent out on Tuesday (April 8) but as Futurism reports, it provoked the ire of Bluesky users who immediately began airing their grievances at the company.

“I assume you’ll be charging us monthly to read your posts,” one user wrote in reference to Adobe’s subscription model.

On the same day, Adobe set up a Bluesky account for Photoshop. That too was bombarded with negative comments.

“Go back to the fascist-owned site where they enjoy supporting AI-generated art like your brand does,” wrote Evlyn Moreau.

“Y’all keep raising your prices for a product that keeps getting worse,” wrote another user.

As of today (Thursday), both Adobe and the Photoshop accounts remain on Bluesky but both of their opening posts have been removed. Something that Bluesky users rejoiced in.

“Adobe deleting their first BlueSky post because they realize that the artist community pretty much universally hates them now is extremely funny,” writes Betsy Bauer.

“Adobe just deleted their post with 1.6k angry comments from artists and creators roasting them,” adds Tokori.

Why Are People Hating On Adobe?

Adobe’s unpopularity can be traced back to a decision it made over 10 years ago when it shifted from perpetual software licensing to subscription pricing.

Since then, price hikes and an embrace of artificial intelligence have all added to the vitriol many photographers and creatives direct toward the company.

“The past few years of minimal communication with the community at large followed by the tidal wave of bad press over the past six months has left Adobe’s standing with many photographers in shambles,” PetaPixel’s editor-in-chief Jaron Schnieder wrote last year.

“Adobe couldn’t explain why it let its once excellent relationship with photographers and media lapse, only that it is sorry that happened.”

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.