Space Probe Captures Rare View of Mars’ Second Moon

A close-up view of a blue-tinted planet surface with craters and rough terrain. A small, dark circular shadow is visible on the planet's surface, indicating an eclipse or transit event.
Deimos with Mars behind it. | Hera’s Hyperscout H / ESA

A European Space Agency probe has captured a rare view of Mars’ outermost and more mysterious moon, Deimos.

The Hera probe is on a 110 million mile-long journey to inspect a pair of asteroids. But on its way, Hera flew past Mars and was able to get a view of Deimos — a small and lumpy 8-mile-wide moon — on March 12.

A small celestial object is visible against the dark expanse of space, with a larger, cratered celestial body partially shown above it, likely a moon. The scene is in grayscale, emphasizing the texture and shadow.

Hera was traveling at over 20,000 miles per hour as it got a shot of Deimos which was 160 miles away. Hera captured an image of Deimos’s lesser-seen far side.

“These instruments have been tried out before, during Hera’s departure from Earth, but this is the first time that we have employed them on a small distant moon for which we still lack knowledge,” says Hera’s mission scientist Michael Kueppers.

A small, dark, irregularly shaped moon floats above a cratered surface in grayscale. The surface, possibly a planet or large moon, is covered in various-sized craters and ridges, creating a textured appearance.
Mars and Deimos viewed by Hera’s Asteroid Framing Camera

The Guardian notes that Deimos is “tidally locked,” meaning it is always showing the same side to the Red Planet. Scientists speculate that Deimos is debris from a huge impact on Mars or an asteroid that got dragged into the planet’s gravitational pull.

Mars has two moons: Phobos and Deimos. Phobos is better documented than Deimos thanks to it being larger and closer to the surface.

“For Deimos, we don’t have as many images as Phobos, so all opportunities to see Deimos are high value,” says Hera’s Principal Investigator, Patrick Michel of the University Côte d’Azur in Nice, France.

A heat map image of the Moon with a bright spot showing temperature variations. The gradient bar on the right side indicates brightness temperature from dark purple (cool) to bright yellow (warm).
Mars and Deimos viewed by Hera’s TIRI

Mars appears blue in the main image because it was taken by Hera’s near-infrared Hyperscout H imager which captures data across multiple infrared wavelengths, revealing detailed information about an object’s surface composition.

Hera took the images as it was slingshotting around the Red Planet on its way to study Dimorphos, a small asteroid that orbits the larger Didymos. You may recognize those names since NASA intentionally crashed a probe into it in 2022.

DART was a success after altering Didymos’s trajectory. Hera is on its way to study the aftermath of DART and is slated to arrive at its target in late 2026.

Image credits: European Space Agency

