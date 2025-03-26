The Best Photos Taken by the Blue Ghost Moon Lander

A triptych image: left shows the sun and earth over the moon's horizon; center displays Earth from space, showing its blue oceans; right depicts a lunar module's shadow on the moon with the Earth visible in the sky.

The Blue Ghost lunar lander’s mission may have ended, now resting lifeless on the Moon’s surface, but its success has secured its place in history.

Blue Ghost was a rare success in NASA’s CLPS and Artemis lunar mission programs which has seen a series of failed Moon lander missions. Along the way, Blue Ghost captured a series of stunning and unique photos.

Made by private company Firefly Aerospace, Blue Ghost first began capturing spectacular photos of Earth on January 23 during an engine burn. It later captured video of the spacecraft’s machinery in the foreground with the blue marble of Earth in the background.

A view of Earth from space, showing a predominantly blue and white planet with swirling cloud patterns over oceans and landmasses. The background is pitch black, highlighting Earth's vibrant colors.
The Blue Marble as seen from space on January 23.

After leaving Earth’s orbit, Blue Ghost began focusing on the Moon and started by taking photos of the glowing lunar surface.

Close-up image of the moon’s surface capturing the cratered terrain. The illuminated portion reveals various sizes of craters and rough textures. The top of the moon is brightly lit, gradually darkening toward the bottom edge.

Blue Ghost made a historic lunar landing on March 2 and its first photo may be arguably its best as it took a creative selfie showing it silhouetted on the surface as Earth shone in the background.

A dark silhouette of a spacecraft casts a shadow on the lunar surface under a vivid black sky. Earth appears as a small, bright circle above the horizon, highlighting the stark contrast between the moon's surface and the void of space.
‘Blue Ghost’s shadow seen on the Moon’s surface!’ Firefly Aerospace said of Blue Ghost’s first photo from the surface of the Moon.

While on the Moon, a rare lunar eclipse occurred that turned Earth’s satellite red. Blue Ghost captured a view of the eclipse which, from the Moon at least, is more aptly named an Earth eclipse since it is our planet blocking the sunlight.

Two side-by-side images of a spacecraft in space. Both show bright sunlight reflecting off its metallic surface and solar panels. One image is darker with more pronounced flares, while the other is brighter, capturing different light angles.
Everything went red as the Sun slipped behind the Earth.
A solar eclipse with a bright ring of sunlight peeking from behind the moon against a dark sky, creating a "diamond ring" effect. The light appears as a small burst on one side of the moon's silhouette.
The Blue Ghost lunar lander captured this photo of the eclipse, showing what the eclipse looked like from the Moon’s perspective.

It also captured groundbreaking photos of a sunrise from the Moon’s perspective as well as the first-ever images of a lunar sunset.

A dazzling sunburst over a cratered lunar surface, with radiant light beams extending outward. The landscape features numerous small craters, creating a textured appearance against the dramatic sky.
The Moon’s craters light up as the Sun breaks across the lunar surface.
Bright light on a rocky lunar landscape, with a glowing celestial body above, set against a stark black sky.
The Sun sets on the Moon’s horizon as Earth shines brightly above.

As the Sun set on the Moon, plunging it into two weeks of night, it marked the end of Blue Ghost which was not designed to withstand the bitter cold of the lunar night. It signed off with the following message, transmitted five hours after sunset.

Mission mode change detected, now in Monument Mode

Goodnight friends. After exchanging our final bits of data,

I will hold vigil on this spot in Mare Crisium to watch humanity’s continued journey to the stars.

Here, I will outlast your mightiest rivers, your tallest mountains, and perhaps even your species as we know it.

But it is remarkable that a species might be outlasted by its own ingenuity.

Here lies Blue Ghost, a testament to the team who, with the loving support of their families and friends, built and operated this machine and its payloads,

to push the capabilities and knowledge of humanity one small step further.

Per aspera ad astra!

Love, Blue Ghost

When the Sun rises again in early April, Firefly Aerospace will listen for messages from Blue Ghost just in case it does survive.

“Firefly Aerospace is extremely proud to have accomplished this first fully successful commercial moon landing,” Jason Kim, Firefly’s chief executive, said.

“I truly believe Firefly and Blue Ghost’s historic mission will be a new chapter in textbooks and become a beacon of what humanity can achieve.”

