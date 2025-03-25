Kevin Raber, Founder of PhotoPXL and Former CEO of Luminous Landscape, Has Died

Kevin Raber, CEO and publisher of PhotoPXL and former CEO of Luminous Landscape, has passed away after suffering a series of strokes over the past 48 hours. He was 71.

The notice of his passing was published to the homepage of PhotoPXL.

“Our community lost a champion today,” Chris Sanderson, friend and colleague of Raber, writes. “Following a series of strokes over the past 48 hours, Kevin has passed away in Indianapolis. As I look at the letters ‘RIP’ that are placed over his photograph, I realize of course that the last thing Kevin would do is rest.

“Kevin was a man of boundless energy and enthusiasm with a true passion — combined in a soul uniquely joyous and tender. He leaves his wife Debra, sister Christine and sons Kevin, Bobby & Scott, his step-son and -daughter Maxwell and Claire and granddaughters Mia, Ellie, and Frances — and so many friends & colleagues. Lastly his beloved dog Maggie and the cats Ansel, Jupiter & Nova.”

While he has been operating PhotoPXL since 2019, Raber is perhaps best known for his time at Luminous Landscape, a photography website and blog, for many years. LuLa, as it was often referred to, was founded by Canadian photographer Michael Reichmann in the mid-1990s, which makes it one of the longest still-operating websites dedicated to photography.

Raber and his entire team were ousted in 2018 by Reichmann’s son, prompting Raber to create PhotoPXL.

“On behalf of Debra and I, we want to wish Josh and Irene the best with Luminous-Landscape,” Raber wrote at the time. “I would like to thank all the loyal readers and members of the Luminous-Landscape family for your support over the last five years. We are onto new endeavors. Stay tuned. All is well.”

Raber was active on PhotoPXL until just a few days before his passing. His final story was about Fujifilm’s GFX100RF, published March 20.

“Photography is my passion and has been for 50 plus years,” Raber writes of himself. “My career in photography has allowed me to travel the world, meet some of the most interesting people on the planet and see things I could never have dreamed of. My goal is to share the passion of picture taking through photographs and teaching with as many people as I can, hoping it brings them as much joy and happiness as it has me.”

Author’s note: I had the pleasure of knowing Kevin and spending time with him over the course of the last decade-plus. I can say that he was always a kind, welcoming, knowledgeable soul. Every sentence accompanied by a smile, Kevin was happy to carry on a conversation about the love of photography with anyone who wished to share in that with him. He will be missed.