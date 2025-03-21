Photographer Warns of ‘Fake Check’ Scam After Being Hired for Shoot

A photographer has warned others about a sophisticated “fake check” scam that began when he was hired for a seemingly ordinary shoot.

According to a report by KOAA 5 News, Colorado-based photographer Mike Pach recently found himself the target of an elaborate scam.

Pach, who is the owner of 3 Peaks Photography and Design in Colorado, says he had encountered scams before and his instincts usually helped him avoid trouble.

But this scam began with a seemingly normal photography request from a prospective client. Pachs received an email from an individual claiming to be a Colorado Springs resident and looking to hire a photographer for her 52nd birthday party. The sender provided a real address, which the photographer says added a layer of credibility.

“My first reaction was that it was legit,” Pach tells KOAA 5 News.

The email said: “I’m interested in hiring a photographer to capture the special moments. Could you also please share your pricing, packages, and any recommendations you might have for the shoot?”

Pach responded with his pricing, and they agreed on a date. The scammer later requested a change to the date of the 52nd birthday party, citing “health reasons,” which didn’t raise immediate concerns for the photographer.

“So it’s not unusual for clients to do something like that,” Pach tells the news outlet. “But I don’t know the reason for that. If you’re trying to get money from somebody, why not get it as quick as possible, and not change the date?”

A FedEx Package Arrives

However, the real red flag arrived in the form of a FedEx package from the woman who supposedly had hired Pach. The photographer received a parcel with a check inside for Pach’s agreed fee — plus an additional $2,000.

The scammer, tracking the package’s delivery, quickly followed up with instructions on what to do with the extra funds.

According to KOAA 5 News, Pach received an emotional email from the scammer, that played on the photographer’s feelings. The scammer claimed to be facing a medical condition, otosclerosis, and said she needed help transferring the extra money to an “event planner.”

“As we’re running short on time, I would greatly appreciate your help in getting the funds to the event planner as soon as possible,” the email to Pach read. “Once you confirm your availability to assist with the payment, I will provide you with the wire instructions for the planner.”

Recognizing the classic overpayment scam, Pach knew that if he sent the money to the woman, he would never see it again.

While Pach avoided becoming a victim, his story serves as a warning for other photographers to stay alert for such elaborate scams involving a fake check like this one.

“$2,000. A loss like that would be devastating to me, and it would be devastating to a lot of small businesses around here,” Pach tells the news outlet.

PetaPixel previously reported on how police are appealing to the public for information about a man suspected of defrauding numerous camera rental companies in the Los Angeles County area. Ryan Levon Roman is accused of operating a rental scam in which one couple was swindled out of an Arri Alexa 35 camera and two Tokina zoom lenses worth more than $100,000.

