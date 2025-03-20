AI-Powered Portrait Retouching App Aperty Gets Three New AI Tools

Skylum announced the latest major update for its new AI-powered portrait editing software Aperty. The 1.3.0 update adds three new AI-powered retouching tools as well as several workflow and UI/UX improvements, plus expanded language support.

According to Skylum, the update adds three new features for portrait retouchers, including: wrinkle removal that smooths out fine lines while preserving a natural skin texture, lip smoothing to help refine lip appearance “for a natural, polished look,” and an additional lip blemish removal tool that will quickly remove small imperfections “for impeccable results.”

In addition to the new AI-powered tools, Aperty has expanded its native language support to include Chinese and Korean to make it more accessible to additional photographers and retouchers.

The developer says that with the 1.3.0 update, users will benefit from a vastly improved UI that provides creatives with a much smoother, faster, and smarter worfklow. These updates include a streamlined image import system that provides a more intuitive and efficient importing process with fewer steps, automatic project naming, enhanced cropping tools that include new hotkeys and proportional scaling, and an updated curves tool that displays numeric values for more precise adjustments.

The user experience improvements also include an updated filmstrip design, EXIF panel access for detailed image information, enhanced hotkey/tooltip visibility, and a new “toast” messages/transparent feedback system to provide clear updates on user actions.

The company says the core of Aperty is its AI-driven face mesh technology that enables detailed 3D facial mapping. This ensures every edit looks seamless and natural. This is further improved by Aperty’s new segmentation system that divides each subject’s face into three key zones leveraged by the face mesh system. The software analyzes each zone separately to allow photographers to apply precise adjustments exactly where they are needed and avoid an over-processed appearance.

Pricing and Availability

Skylum’s Aperty AI software is currently available at a 50% discount until the end of March at which point the regular prices for the annual subscription will be $99.50 (which includes a 7-day free trial and 14-day money back guarantee). A perpetual license is also available for $199.50.

Image credits: Photographs by Skylum