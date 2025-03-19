Euclid Telescope’s First Survey Finds 26 Million Galaxies in Only One Week

The first survey data from the 600-megapixel Euclid space telescope is available now. The European Space Agency (ESA)’s data release features classified, detailed images of 380,000 galaxies and provide a look at the large-scale organization of the Universe’s cosmic web. Euclid observed 26 million galaxies in total in just one week.

The data release covers a massive area of the sky captured in three mosaics. These sections show numerous galaxy clusters, active galactic nuclei, and other transient events. Alongside the raw data release, there is a new classification of more than 380,000 galaxies and 500 gravitational lens candidates selected in part by artificial intelligence and citizen scientists.

“Euclid shows itself once again to be the ultimate discovery machine. It is surveying galaxies on the grandest scale, enabling us to explore our cosmic history and the invisible forces shaping our Universe,” ESA’s Director of Science, Professor Carole Mundell.

“With the release of the first data from Euclid’s survey, we are unlocking a treasure trove of information for scientists to dive into and tackle some of the most intriguing questions in modern science. With this, ESA is delivering on its commitment to enable scientific progress for generations to come,” Mundell continues.

Euclid scouted three areas in the sky where the approximately $1.5 billion telescope will focus its mission efforts. So far, in just one week of observations and only a single scan per region, Euclid saw 26 million galaxies, the most distant of which are up to 10.5 billion light-years away. The selected fields also include other fascinating cosmic objects, including bright quasars.

Euclid will pass over these three regions tens of times in the coming years, per the ESA. Before the nominal mission ends in 2030, Euclid will photograph even more distant galaxies in the deep reaches of space.

“But the first glimpse of 63 square degrees of the sky, the equivalent area of more than 300 times the full Moon, already gives an impressive preview of the scale of Euclid’s grand cosmic atlas when the mission is complete,” the European Space Agency explains. “This atlas will cover one-third of the entire sky — 14,000 square degrees — in this high-quality detail.”

This initial data based on just one observation has already provided scientists with rich information concerning galaxy shapes, gravitational lenses, clusters, star formation, and more.

“We will observe each deep field between 30 and 52 times over Euclid’s six year mission, each time improving the resolution of how we see those areas, and the number of objects we manage to observe. Just think of the discoveries that await us,” says Valeria Pettorino, ESA’s Euclid project scientist.

Using its high-resolution visible instrument (VIS) and near-infrared instrument (NISP), Euclid will deliver precise measurements and details concerning the shapes and distribution of billions of galaxies in the Universe. How these galaxies are distributed and organized will provide insights into dark matter, the origin of galaxies, and the Universe’s distant past. Scientists believe dark matter and dark energy make up 95% of the Universe, and Euclid is designed to help understand all that very mysterious matter.

“The full potential of Euclid to learn more about dark matter and dark energy from the large-scale structure of the cosmic web will be reached only when it has completed its entire survey. Yet the volume of this first data release already offers us a unique first glance at the large-scale organization of galaxies, which we can use to learn more about galaxy formation over time,” says Clotilde Laigle, Euclid Consortium scientist and data processing expert based at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris, France.

Euclid’s first catalog features just 0.4% of the total number of galaxies that Euclid is expected to image with similar resolution during its mission. The final catalog will showcase the detailed morphology of at least an order of magnitude more galaxies than ever measured before.

“We’re looking at galaxies from inside to out, from how their internal structures govern their evolution to how the external environment shapes their transformation over time,” Laigle adds.

“Euclid is a goldmine of data and its impact will be far-reaching, from galaxy evolution to the bigger-picture cosmology goals of the mission.”

Image credits: European Space Agency. Detailed information concerning the data release is available on the ESA’s Cosmos science mission website. The ESA has also published explorable Euclid deep field data: Euclid Deep Field North, Euclid Deep Field Fornax, and Euclid Deep Field South.