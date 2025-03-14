The Incredible News Photos That Won the 2025 Eyes of History Contest

Matt Growcoot
A senior man in a suit raises his fist in the air, surrounded by security personnel in suits and earpieces. An American flag is visible against a clear blue sky.
Political Photograph of the Year. Evan Vucci, Associated Press – Shots Fired: Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents as he gestures to the crowd after being shot at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024.

The Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA, dominated the 2025 Eyes of History® photo contest — organized by The White House News Photographers Association — as the two top honors both went to photographers present that day.

Evan Vucci of the Associated Press picked up Political Photo of the Year for his already iconic shot of Trump waving a fist in the air moments after being shot at. Meanwhile, Jabin Botsford of The Washington Post won Photographer of the Year in part for his sequence of shots taken that same day.

A security team escorts a person off a stage at an outdoor event. A large crowd, many wearing red, white, and blue, sits and stands in the background in front of a patriotic-themed barrier. The sky is clear and sunny.
Still Photographer of the Year. Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post – Members of the United States Secret Service scramble toward the stage as Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump fell while speaking as shots from an attempted assassin rang out toward him during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa.
People crouch behind a barricade decorated with American flags, seeking shelter. A person in a suit walks past. The scene appears tense, with some people comforting each other. Grass and tents are visible in the background.
Still Photographer of the Year. Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post – A mother protects her son as supporters fall to the ground for safety as members of the United States Secret Service remove Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump from the venue moments after a bullet from an attempted assassin hit his ear during a campaign rally at Butler Farm Show Inc. on Saturday, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa.
Three sprinters run on a wet track during a relay race. The central athlete, wearing a USA uniform, is shouting with excitement as they approach the finish line. A cheering crowd and blurred competitors are in the background.
Still Photographer of the Year and first place in the Sports Feature/Reaction category. Jabin Botsford, The Washington Post. – Sha’Carri Richardson wins the women’s 4×100 relay for the United States held at the Stade de France at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Saint-Denis, France, on Friday, Aug 09, 2024.
A man with a beard stands on a wooden porch, looking to the side. The setting sun casts a warm glow, and his reflection is visible on a glass door. String lights hang above, and trees are in the background.
First place in the Portrait/Personality category. André Chung, Freelance for The Washington Post – Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone stands for a portrait at his home in Haymarket, VA on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. He was at the Capitol on Jan 6, defending it against insurrectionists. They tased him several times, causing several heart attacks. He subsequently left the police force. His testimony before Congress was material to the investigation.
A group of people wearing red "Make America Great Again" hats, holding signs with slogans, and taking photos at a rally. The crowd's reflection overlays an image of a man in a suit, appearing as though he is behind glass.
First place in the Campaign 2024 category. Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images – Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Gastonia Municipal Airport on November 02, 2024 in Gastonia, North Carolina.
Silhouette of a person walking along a waterfront at sunset, with dramatic orange and yellow clouds in the sky. A pier is visible in the background, and there are bushes to the right.
First place in the Presidential category. Eric Lee, The New York Times – President Joe Biden departs as the sun sets after delivering remarks on relations between the United States and Angola at the National Museum of Slavery in Luanda, Angola on December 3, 2024.
Rugby players from two teams fiercely compete for the ball mid-air. Three players in red jerseys and one in a blue jersey are intensely focused, with arms outstretched, as they try to gain possession. The scene captures the action and energy of the match.
First place in the Sports Action category. Jack Gruber, USA Today – Paris Saint-Denis, France; during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
A man in a suit sits at a large desk in an office with flags and long curtains behind him. Another man stands beside the desk. Several document folders are spread across the desk. The room has large windows.
First place in the Inauguration 2025 category. Jim Watson, Agence France-Presse – US President Donald Trump signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office on January 20, 2025, marking an unprecedented push to reshape policies on immigration, trade, and government regulation.
A person in a suit walks toward an office with a sign reading "Speaker of the House Mike Johnson," making a peace sign with both hands. Two uniformed officers stand nearby, one with a hand on their head and the other with a hand near their mouth.
First place in the On Capitol Hill category. Kent Nishimura, Freelance for Getty Images. – Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) gestures as he answers a reporter’s question if he regrets ousting former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), replying “Never,” as he walks into the Speakers offices at the U.S. Capitol on January 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, a group of right-wing House Republicans sabotaged their own party’s bills in protest of a spending deal Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) cut with Democrats.
A group of people in winter clothing stands near a large stone sculpture of a man with arms crossed. A child in the foreground is embraced by a woman. The scene is in black and white.
First place in the Feature categoy. Matt McClain, The Washington Post. – Kiara Otey, 23, left, embraces her sister, Sydney Otey, 8, as they visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Sunday January 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. Monday marks what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.’s 95 birthday. Kiara and Sydney gathered with a group of FAA workers that met at the memorial to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
Silhouettes of people walking inside an airport terminal are reflected in the window. Outside, the tail of an airplane is visible against a colorful sunset sky, featuring shades of orange, pink, and purple on the horizon.
First place in the Pictorial category. Matt McClain, The Washington Post.
A man and woman stand amidst the charred remains of a house, with debris and a burnt car visible. The couple embraces, appearing emotional, surrounded by the ruins of what seems to be a severe fire. Burnt trees and skeletal remains of the structure are visible.
First place in the Domestic News category. Melina Mara, The Washington Post. – Actress Gail Matthius Wirth and writer John Wirth, showrunner and executive producer for Dark Winds, see their home for the first time which was destroyed by the Palisades Fire in Pacific Palisades, California on Thursday January 9, 2025.
A person in a black coat and heels walks across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, with the sky visible in the background.
First place in the Insider’s Washington category. Saul Loeb, AFP – US Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to attend a commemoration of the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 3, 2024.
A man in a pink shirt with flames on his arm is surrounded by police officers on a city street. One officer reaches toward him with an outstretched arm. Other officers nearby are alert. Trees and a building are visible in the background.
Thid place in the Domestic News category. Anna Layden, Freelance for EPA = Samual Mean Jr., a journalist, sets his left arm on fire in protest during a rally in Lafayette Park near the White House in Washington, D.C., on October, 5, 2024. Advocates for Gaza are marking “one year of genocide” and “one year of resistance” in what the Palestinian Youth Movement is calling an international day of action.

The winners of the Eyes of History® contest are still being released. In addition to the still photography categories, there are also video, digital, and student categories. Ben Martin of Sky News has been crowned Video Photographer of the Year and Chris Shlemon of ITN has been named Video Editor of the Year.

To see all the winners then head to The White House News Photographers Association website.

, , ,
, , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Trump Volunteer Blocks Photographer’s Camera, Plan Backfires
Donald Trump #MAGA hashmoji copyright infringemet X Twitter Assasination attempt X May Have Infringed Photo Copyright With Donald Trump MAGA Hashmoji
A man in a suit with his fist raised stands among security personnel with earpieces and sunglasses. An American flag waves in the background against a clear blue sky. The scene appears to be outdoors. Photographer Explains How He Kept His Cool and Shot Iconic Trump Image
AP Apologizes After Poorly-Timed Photo of Romney Draws Criticism
Discussion