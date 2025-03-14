The Incredible News Photos That Won the 2025 Eyes of History Contest

The Trump assassination attempt in Butler, PA, dominated the 2025 Eyes of History® photo contest — organized by The White House News Photographers Association — as the two top honors both went to photographers present that day.

Evan Vucci of the Associated Press picked up Political Photo of the Year for his already iconic shot of Trump waving a fist in the air moments after being shot at. Meanwhile, Jabin Botsford of The Washington Post won Photographer of the Year in part for his sequence of shots taken that same day.

The winners of the Eyes of History® contest are still being released. In addition to the still photography categories, there are also video, digital, and student categories. Ben Martin of Sky News has been crowned Video Photographer of the Year and Chris Shlemon of ITN has been named Video Editor of the Year.

To see all the winners then head to The White House News Photographers Association website.