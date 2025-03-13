Is there any camera better equipped to ignite a conversation with a stranger than a Rolleiflex? The twin-lens classic screams old-world elegance and precision engineering.

Therefore, it’s an excellent choice of camera for a project capturing street portraits of strangers. Not that Kenneth Wajda, who has traveled across the United States with his Rolleiflex 3.5F, likes to call his subjects strangers.

“The camera is a talking point,” Wajda tells PetaPixel. “I approach people with a 4×6 card that has eight portraits on it in one hand and the Rolleiflex camera in the other. Being so distinctive, they notice the Rolleiflex as I tell them I make street portraits with it and would like to make theirs.”

Wajda’s Rolleiflex is a 6×6 meaning it makes 12 negative pictures on a 120 roll. The photographer operates it by looking down into the viewfinder which is at the top of the camera. The image appears reversed left-to-right and focusing is done manually.

“I didn’t want to take portraits of strangers so much as make portraits of the amazing people I encounter in the streets in various cities,” Wajda explains.

“Street portraiture is great because you can go out without a client and return with a dozen beautiful portraits, and the people I photograph walk away feeling special that they were chosen to have one made…Some people even ask for prints and I gift them to them framed at no cost — I want my work to live in home galleries around the world, and they do.”

Wajda took portraits in his home city of Boulder and other Coloradan cities. But he’s also traveled coast to coast: shooting in Brooklyn, Princeton, and Los Angeles.

“People light up and are very responsive,” Wajda says when asked what people’s reactions are like when he approaches them. “Very few say no, I’d say 5%.”

“I don’t ask people who look like they’re in a hurry, are eating, or otherwise appear to be unavailable for a portrait,” he continues. “I go to high-traffic areas and I dress stylishly so when I compliment their style, they appreciate the compliment and that shows in their portrait.”

Wajda has taken over 500 portraits so far and that number continues to grow. His goal is always to fill each of the 12 available negatives on his film with an individual’s picture.

Once he’s shot the photos, Wajda returns to his studio and loads the film into a stainless steel developing tank in a Harrison changing tent, mixes up a fresh 16 ounce of Kodak HC-110 Dilution B developer, and develops the film for five minutes at 68 degrees Fahrenheit. After a 30-second stop bath with water, he uses a pre-mixed Ilford Rapid Fixer for five minutes.

“I wash the film for 10 minutes, soak it a minute in Kodak Photo-Flo, shake out the excess water, hang it on a clothesline and 45 minutes later it’s dry and ready to scan,” says Wajda.

Next up, the negatives are laid on a Kaiser light table and are photographed by a Nikon D600 DSLR camera. Wajda keeps the 120 film border in the frame.

The digital files are then imported into Lightroom, exported, and saved at full resolution. “Then I go to Photoshop, where I’ve built an action called ‘invert’ and do an Automate>Batch process which inverts all the images in it, de-saturates them, sets basic levels, and then saves and closes the files.”

This lightning quick turnaround — for film at least — means Wajda can send the pictures to the people the very same day. “I tell them there’s no cost and they can download it that evening…After I pose them and make the exposure, I turn the card over and there’s a QR Code that they go to which is to the project’s gallery page, which I tell them their portrait will be at the top of later that evening.”

For more about the project, head to Wajda’s 6×6 Portraits blog and Americanstreetportraits.com. More of his work can be found on his website and Facebook.

Image credits: Kenneth Wajda