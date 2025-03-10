Viltrox Debuts Six Pro-Grade Raze AF Prime Lenses for DJI Ronin 4D

Kate Garibaldi

Close-up of a person operating a professional camera setup. The camera features a large lens and a mounted monitor. The background is a dark red, creating an intense atmosphere. The person’s hands are adjusting the camera equipment.

DJI Ronin 4D camera users are in for a treat as Viltrox announced a series of six full-frame prime lenses.

Known for its high-quality yet well-priced lenses, Viltrox’s new Raze autofocus lenses come in DL-mount and are built for the full-frame DJI Ronin 4D. The complete set includes of 16, 24, 28, 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths, all with a large f/1.8 aperture.

Six black camera lenses with varying focal lengths, arranged in a row against a black background. Each lens features a shiny metal mount at the base and has white text branding and specifications on the body.

The smooth and minimal aesthetics of the lenses intend to seamlessly adapt to the DJI Ronin 4D native DL-mount for a zero-gap structural design. The tight mount protocol is engineered for lossless transmission of electronic contact signals and full synchronization with the stabilization algorithm of the gimbal.

An interesting feature is the lack of need for an external focusing system. Instead, with full support to the DL mount protocol, Viltrox has integrated its lenses with the DJI Ronin 4D’s LiDAR focusing system for seamless and precise subject tracking.

A professional camera setup is displayed against a black background, surrounded by seven different camera lenses of varying sizes, each marked with focal lengths: 16, 21, 28, 35, 50, 65, and 85mm.

An STM silent motor drives the autofocus, promising ultra-smooth and whisper-quiet focusing with minimal focus breathing, which is vital for cinema applications.

The lightweight Raze lenses range in weight from 11.1 to 16.7 ounces (316 to 473 grams). Viltrox says the lenses “can be mounted on a gimbal without the need for counterweights, delivering a glide-like shooting experience akin to a slider. With its innovative lightweight design, it redefines the standard of professional lenses. Navigate through tight spaces freely, with agile control that unleashes creative potential.”

Diagram of a camera lens labeled "AF 16/1.8 DL." It shows various lens elements, including aspherical lenses, high-refractive index lenses, and extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses, each marked with different colors.

Diagram of an AF 85/1.8 DL camera lens showing various lenses inside. Pink shapes represent high-refractive index lenses, while red shapes indicate extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses.

Graph showing MTF curves for AF 16/1.8 DL lens. The x-axis is distance from center, and y-axis shows image quality. Solid lines indicate sagittal and dashed lines meridional. Two frequencies: 10 and 30 line pairs per mm are compared for F1.8 and F8.

Chart showing lens performance labeled "AF 85/1.8 DL." Graph with red and white lines indicates values from 0 to 1 over distances 0 to 20. Table below compares spatial frequencies at F1.8 and F8 for 10 and 30 line pairs/mm in S and M modes.

Each lens covers the entire Ronin 4D’s full-frame sensor. Further, each lens features a triple optical structure comprised of an ED low dispersion element, high refractive element, and an aspherical element. Combined with nanometer level multi-layer coatings, these optics aim to address issues such as chromatic aberration, distortion, edge aberrations, ghosting, and flare. Viltrox promises that the image quality will remain sharp from center to corner for rich detail and pure color.

Buy the DJI Ronin 4D new on Amazon.comBuy the DJI Ronin 4D used on KEH.com

The front element of the lenses features a waterproof and anti-smudge coating. The mount of each lens is a precision-engineered brass plate that securely locks onto the camera body. The Raze prime lenses include a USB Type-C connector built into the mount for future firmware updates. Its positioning in the mount keeps it away from environmental factors and maintains the sleek exterior.

Close-up of a camera lens mount showing the metal contacts and surrounding details. The lens is set against a dark background, highlighting its reflective glass and intricate design components.

A black hard case containing multiple camera lenses, each labeled with specifications and neatly organized in foam compartments. The case is open, displaying the lenses against a dark background.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Raze AF full-frame prime lenses for DJI Ronin 4D are available now. The lens set is on sale for $3,514.05 for a limited time, although it will eventually cost $3,700. As of now, the new Viltrox Raze AF lenses are not available for purchase individually.

Image credits: Viltrox

,
, , , , , , , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
An infinity symbol formed by intersecting red and blue light trails. Within the loops are the front views of two camera lenses, one on each side. The left lens is outlined in red, and the right in blue, against a dark background. Viltrox Negotiating to Join Growing L-Mount Alliance
Viltrox Warns that Some of Its Lenses Can Damage the Fuji X-Pro3
Viltrox 33mm and 56mm f/1.4 APS-C E-Mount Lenses Now Available
Viltrox AF 16mm f/1.8 FE lens. Viltrox to Launch Four New Lenses, Including First ‘LAB’ Prime: Report
Discussion