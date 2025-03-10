Viltrox Debuts Six Pro-Grade Raze AF Prime Lenses for DJI Ronin 4D

DJI Ronin 4D camera users are in for a treat as Viltrox announced a series of six full-frame prime lenses.

Known for its high-quality yet well-priced lenses, Viltrox’s new Raze autofocus lenses come in DL-mount and are built for the full-frame DJI Ronin 4D. The complete set includes of 16, 24, 28, 35, 50, and 85mm focal lengths, all with a large f/1.8 aperture.

The smooth and minimal aesthetics of the lenses intend to seamlessly adapt to the DJI Ronin 4D native DL-mount for a zero-gap structural design. The tight mount protocol is engineered for lossless transmission of electronic contact signals and full synchronization with the stabilization algorithm of the gimbal.

An interesting feature is the lack of need for an external focusing system. Instead, with full support to the DL mount protocol, Viltrox has integrated its lenses with the DJI Ronin 4D’s LiDAR focusing system for seamless and precise subject tracking.

An STM silent motor drives the autofocus, promising ultra-smooth and whisper-quiet focusing with minimal focus breathing, which is vital for cinema applications.

The lightweight Raze lenses range in weight from 11.1 to 16.7 ounces (316 to 473 grams). Viltrox says the lenses “can be mounted on a gimbal without the need for counterweights, delivering a glide-like shooting experience akin to a slider. With its innovative lightweight design, it redefines the standard of professional lenses. Navigate through tight spaces freely, with agile control that unleashes creative potential.”

Each lens covers the entire Ronin 4D’s full-frame sensor. Further, each lens features a triple optical structure comprised of an ED low dispersion element, high refractive element, and an aspherical element. Combined with nanometer level multi-layer coatings, these optics aim to address issues such as chromatic aberration, distortion, edge aberrations, ghosting, and flare. Viltrox promises that the image quality will remain sharp from center to corner for rich detail and pure color.

The front element of the lenses features a waterproof and anti-smudge coating. The mount of each lens is a precision-engineered brass plate that securely locks onto the camera body. The Raze prime lenses include a USB Type-C connector built into the mount for future firmware updates. Its positioning in the mount keeps it away from environmental factors and maintains the sleek exterior.

Pricing and Availability

The Viltrox Raze AF full-frame prime lenses for DJI Ronin 4D are available now. The lens set is on sale for $3,514.05 for a limited time, although it will eventually cost $3,700. As of now, the new Viltrox Raze AF lenses are not available for purchase individually.

Image credits: Viltrox