Controversial Nat Geo Editor Given White House Photo Role

A former National Geographic photo editor who left under a cloud of sexual misconduct allegations has been reportedly hired by the White House.

Semafor reports that Patrick Witty has been hired as a photographer but there has been no official confirmation either by Witty or the White House. PetaPixel was aware in February that Witty was apparently working for the White House in an official capacity.

In early 2018, amid the #MeToo movement, it was revealed that Witty had stepped down from his position at Nat Geo following an investigation into claims he had sexually harassed several women.

The accusations were first reported in an exclusive story published by Vox, which investigated the circumstances surrounding Witty’s departure from his position as Deputy Director of Photography at National Geographic.

“In November 2017, several women at National Geographic pressured the magazine’s human resources department to investigate [Witty] for allegedly abusing his power in the industry for years to get away with predatory sexual behavior toward female colleagues, freelance photographers, and peers in the field,” Vox reported. But Nat Geo had already been investigating Witty after allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Witty was accused of “unwanted touching, kissing, and other advances at a variety of professional events during and before Witty’s employment at National Geographic.”

Several of the unnamed accusers were freelance photographers and editors whose careers could have been heavily influenced by Witty’s prominent positions.

“Multiple women say that Witty wielded this exact power over them when they rebuffed his advances, alleging that he threatened them with professional retaliation. Others said he put them in a position that damaged their credibility on the spot,” Vox reported at the time.

Witty denied engaging “in any behavior that amounts to sexual aggression” but also apologized in a statement to PetaPixel via his attorney.

“I’m deeply sorry that some of my past behavior has been hurtful to women,” Witty said.

Witty has since rebuilt his career: writing a Substack titled Field of View as well as operating a popular Instagram and X account in his own name.

It’s unclear exactly which role Witty has taken for the Trump administration. Daniel Torok is currently the Chief White House photographer. PetaPixel has reached out to Witty for confirmation.

