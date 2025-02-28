You Can Create an Affordable and Wacky Portrait Prime Using Vintage Projector Lenses

Many photographers over the years have toyed with adapting old cinema projector lenses to their modern cameras. Projector lenses encourage creative experimentation because they are plentiful online, relatively cheap (some can be found for around $50 and sometimes even less), and produce interesting images full of character. James Warner, who goes by Snappiness, created a new video explaining how photographers can create their own “amazing portrait lens” using projector lenses.

There are a few hoops to jump through. Beyond buying the projector lens, photographers must find a way to adapt it to their mirrorless camera of choice. Many projector lenses don’t include a lens mount, as they are not camera lenses. They collect light from a source, like a movie projector, and then project it onto a surface, like a projector screen. While a traditional camera lens concentrates light from a large area onto a relatively small imaging surface, a projector lens focuses concentrated light onto a large surface.

Although the precise pieces required depend on the projector lens and the camera, the basic idea is quite simple. Photographers need to measure their project lens, purchase the correct size adapters, and then mount it to their camera of choice, ensuring that there are no light leaks and that the projector lens can be moved back and forth to achieve the desired focus. Some older projector lenses don’t have focus rings, they are focused by moving the entire lens back and forth. Warner solved the focus issue with a helicoid adapter, which “allows you to rotate the barrel and the inner section extends and retracts to focus your lens.”

Since projector lenses are not designed for image taking, they also lack aperture control. Fortunately, as Warner demonstrates, there is a way to address this, too. It is possible to purchase aperture diaphragm adapters for different mounts, including the M42 one Warner used. Although, there are some caveats. In his case, the aperture adapter has an opening smaller than the projector lens, so it does reduce the aperture from the wide open position. Further, it adds distance between the lens and the image sensor, which adjusts focusing performance.

It’s an interesting project, and Warner captured some very nice images with his projector lens. As he notes, he is far from the first photographer to dabble with projector lenses for digital photography. He gives specific shout-outs to Mathieu Stern, who has used projector lenses for various projects over the years, and Simon’s utak, who aside from discussing modern lenses, does a lot of work with fascinating vintage optics. A couple of relevant videos from these two photographers are featured above.

Image credits: Featured image by James Warner (@Snappiness)