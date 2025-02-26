This Photographer is Offering Free Headshots to Laid Off Federal Workers

A professional photographer is offering free headshots to laid off federal workers to help them find new jobs.

In the first month of President Donald Trump’s administration, thousands of federal employees have been laid off as part of wide-scale cost-cutting measures by the White House and its Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Since the federal government is the nation’s largest employer, these job losses extend far beyond the capital, with over 80% of federal workers living outside the Washington area. Thousands now find themselves unexpectedly searching for new jobs in a tough market.

To help with this daunting task, professional photographer Christy Bell has offered free headshots to federal workers in Loudoun County, Virginia.

According to a report by NBC4 Washington, Bell usually charges $300 to $500 for headshot sessions. But the photographer has booked around a dozen free appointments at her photo studio in the town of Purcellville.

Originally, Bell was only going to offer the free headshot sessions until Monday, but the photographer says she has lined up 30 more shoots for federal workers through March due to demand.

“All of a sudden the government says, ‘hey, no more jobs,’ which just has such fall off in the community,” Bell tells DC News Now.

“We are out in Loudoun County. We are a bedroom community. Our people work for the government, our people support the government, and it’s no longer supporting them.

“The fact that I’m doing these photographs for them, that would normally cost hundreds and hundreds of dollars, $350, $500, I’m doing that for free for them because they need a break. They need somebody to be on their side. And that’s what I do.”

Northern Virginia photographer Bell hopes her free headshots will help federal workers move forward with confidence in their search for new employment. She believes a professional headshot can be a valuable tool for securing job interviews in today’s digital era.

“You only get one chance to make a first and lasting impression. So by having a tremendous headshot, you’re showing competence, confidence, and approachability to that person across the table,” Bell says.

“That person that’s looking at you on LinkedIn, you’re making that initial connection says, ‘Hey, trust me, talk to me, I’m worth it.’”