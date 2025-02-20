The Beautiful and Heartbreaking Winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025

Matt Growcoot
A majestic humpback whale swims gracefully in the deep blue ocean, accompanied by a smaller whale, possibly its calf. Sunlight streams through the water, illuminating the scene in ethereal rays.
Overall winner and winner of the Wide Angle category | © Alvaro Herrero/UPY2025

The winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year contest 2025 have been revealed with Spanish photographer Alvaro Herrero taking home the top prize for his photo Radiant Bond showing the special relationship between a mother humpback whale and her newborn calf.

The photo was taken in French Polynesia and triumphed over 6,750 underwater pictures entered by underwater photographers from around the world. “The mother is accompanying her calf to the surface because the baby is still so small and clumsy,” explains Herrero.

Two large fish facing each other in a dark underwater setting. Both have prominent foreheads and open mouths, displaying a pinkish hue with visible scales and fins. Their eyes are focused, giving an impression of interaction.
Other winners in the International categories include Shunsuke Nakano from Japan with his photo Face Off, which shows two extraordinary-looking male Asian sheepshead wrasse jousting over spawning rights. “The harem king, on the right, is over 30 years old,” says Nakano, who won the Behavior category. | © Shunsuke Nakano/UPY2025
Underwater view of a camel's face with its mouth open, partially submerged, creating a mirrored reflection effect in the water. Surrounding camels are seen above water against a cloudy sky.
Abdulaziz Al Saleh, from Kuwait, won the Portrait category with his unique shot “Hydration” showing camels drinking in the desert from below the water. | | © Abdulaziz Al Saleh/UPY2025
Underwater scene with a long, spotted fish swimming near a tree trunk. Sunlight filters through the water, illuminating green plants and other smaller fish. The atmosphere is serene and natural.
And Bryant Turffs, from the United States, won the Compact cameras category with “The Beauty of the Swamp” with a picture of a prehistoric gar fish taken in the Everglades with a simple GoPro camera. | © Bryant Turffs/UPY2025
A diver swims through a mysterious underwater cave, illuminated by a gradient glow of yellow and green light. The cave floor is scattered with branches, and the rocky ceiling adds to the enigmatic atmosphere.
Ruruka from the Republic of Korea was named as ‘PADI’ Up & Coming Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his photo “Underwater Aurora”, showing a diver in the multi-colored waters of a cenote sinkhole, in Mexico. Ruruka purposely visited this cenote during the rainy season, when seas are more tannin rich water draining into the sinkhole, creating the bands of colored water. “From where I live, it’s a very long way to this location, about 24 hours by plane,” said Ruruka. “But it is worth the journey because this unique environment perfectly aligns with the type of images I am trying to create.” | © Ruruka/UPY2025
Three fishermen carry a large shark on a wooden pole over their shoulders as they wade through shallow water. Boats are visible in the background, and one fisherman raises his hand. The scene takes place on a sunny day.
German photographer, Robert Marc Lehmann, was named ‘Save Our Seas Foundation’ Marine Conservation Photographer of the Year 2025, with his photo ‘1 in 200,000,000’, taken in Indonesia. Lehmann’s photo shows fishermen hauling a large tiger shark ashore. “This is just one of around 200 million sharks that lose their lives every year at the hands of humans,” says Lehman. “The composition is immersive and the timing, capturing the fisherman’s gesture, is decisive,” says contest judge Alex Mustard. “Although an everyday occurrence and legal almost everywhere, the man reaching out to stop the photo reveals what his conscience reckons on what they are doing. A picture that takes you straight into the story.” | © Robert Marc Lehmann/UPY2025
A spotted seal swims gracefully underwater, surrounded by swaying seaweed. Sunlight filters through the clear water, illuminating the seal and its serene aquatic environment.
The Underwater Photographer of the Year contest is based in the UK, and David Alpert, was named as British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2025 for his image “The Curious Seal”, which challenges misconceptions that British waters are murky and lifeless. “My photo is from Lundy Island, a marine protected area since 1973,” explains Alpert. “British seals are delightfully curious, more interactive than any other species I have dived with around the world. Briefly, I become one of the privileged few, crossing the bridge, able to make a connection with a wild animal.” | © David Alpert/UPY2025
Vibrant underwater coral reef scene with colorful corals and diverse fish swimming through clear blue water. The image features various types of corals in hues of purple, red, orange, and brown, surrounded by small, brightly colored fish.
Winner of the Coral Reefs category. | © Catherine Holmes/UPY2025

Underwater scene of a sunken ship lying on the ocean floor, surrounded by coral and marine life. Two divers with flashlights explore the wreck, and a school of fish swims above. The water is illuminated by natural light, giving a mystical atmosphere.
Winner of the Wrecks category. | © Alex Dawson/UPY2025
Underwater Photographer of the Year is an annual competition, based in the UK, that celebrates photography beneath the surface of the ocean, lakes, rivers and even swimming pools, and attracts entries from all around the world. In 2025, the contest attracted 6750 underwater pictures, with the awarded photographers coming from 28 different countries.

The contest has 13 categories, testing photographers with themes such as Macro, Wide Angle, Behaviour, and Wreck photography, and includes three categories for photos taken specifically in British waters.

The winners were announced in an award ceremony in central London, hosted by The Crown Estate. This year’s judges were experienced underwater photographers Peter Rowlands, Tobias Friedrich, and Dr Alexander Mustard MBE. The contest was first run in 1965 when Phil Smith was named Underwater Photographer of the Year.

For more, head to the Underwater Photographer of the Year website.

