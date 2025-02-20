DJI RS 4 Mini Gimbal Promises Better Video With Your Camera or Phone

DJI announced the RS 4 Mini, its latest gimbal for smartphones and cameras. This new gimbal promises professional-level stabilization in a small and budget-friendly package.

In addition to dominating the drone space, DJI also offers a slew of other products for photographers and filmmakers from the Ronin 4D all-in-one 8K cinema camera, to microphones, and power solutions. DJI has also dipped its toe into the handheld imaging device market with gimbals under the moniker of the Ronin Stabilizer line.

“The Ronin Series continues to push the imaging industry forward as we bring new innovations to our ecosystem and democratize technology to more applications. Specifically, the DJI RS 4 Mini continues to feature our Emmy Award-winning three-axis gimbal stabilization, offering seamlessly smooth and steady footage,” says Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI. “In adding the DJI RS 4 Mini to our offering, we have rounded out this generation of stabilizers to cater to every level of creator, from professional filmmakers to independent commercial videographers and content creators.”

DJI RS 4 Mini: Features

This RS 4 Mini is aimed at the content creator. With a compact and lightweight design, this gimbal weighs just two pounds (890 grams) and can support payloads up to 4.4 pounds (two kilograms). The DJI RS 4 Mini can support a range of mainstream mirrorless camera setups or smartphones.

Like previous Ronin gimbals, the RS4 Mini features an automated access lock for quick setup, transition, and breakdown. New features to this model are an intelligent tracking module, faster switching to vertical, and an innovative Teflon coating for smoother balancing.

One other improvement over the DJI RS3 Mini, is that the RS4 Mini has a 30% improved charging speed and battery life. This extends the overall operating time to approximately 13 hours. It also offers fast charging. After just 30 minute charge the device will deliver five hours of use.

Another notable improvement is that the RS4 Mini’s briefcase handle is 20% smaller and 28 grams lighter.

DJI RS 4 Mini Promises High-End Performance

As for its performance, the RS4 Mini includes proven features from DJI’s previous flagship gimbals with further improvements. The RS4 Mini features a quick-release magnetic mount and second-gen auto-axis locks. These allow creators to quickly unlock the gimbal’s three-axis lock for faster setup, filming, and breakdown.

Creators who film vertically will be pleased to find that DJI has improved the gimbal’s stabilization. The upgraded 4th-Gen Stabilization balances the device’s strength and camera movement’s tactile feel for an enhanced user experience. Vertical filming is further enhanced with a 3rd-Gen native vertical switch, Teflon interlayers, and a fine-tuning knob for precise millimeter-level balancing.

Among the most interesting features of the DJI RS4 Mini is that it comes standard with the new DJI RS intelligent tracking module. This module enables ActiveTrack on any camera system or phone with or without the DJI Mimo app. ActiveTrack can keep a human subject in frame up to 10 meters. It can be enabled with either a push of the trigger or a visual command. The new Responsive mode improves the device’s reaction time, which is best for fast-moving subjects. Alternatively, the classic Smooth mode provides a more fluid gimbal response for slower filming scenarios.

Price and Availability

The DJI RS 4 Mini is available now through authorized retailers and DJI’s online store with two purchase options available.



The standalone DJI RS 4 Mini retails for $369 and includes one Gimbal, Quick-Release Plate, RS 4 Mini Tripod, L-Shaped Multi-Camera Control Cable, USB-C Charging Cable and one Screw Kit.



The DJI RS 4 Mini Combo retails for $459 and adds an RS Intelligent Tracking Module and RS 4 Mini Briefcase Handle.

Image credits: DJI