Courtroom Photographer Has Camera Confiscated During Murder Trial

A photographer was removed from a courtroom and had his camera confiscated for allegedly broadcasting the jury on a live feed during the highly-publicized trial for Megan Boswell.

Last week, Megan Boswell was found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of her 15-month-old daughter Evelyn by a jury in Sullivan County, East Tennessee.

During the weeklong trial, prosecutors argued that Boswell killed baby Evelyn in December 2019 and put her daughter’s body in a trash can.

On Thursday, the jury handed Boswell a life sentence with the possibility of parole by the jury.

However, during the sentencing hearing for Boswell on Thursday, a news photographer had his camera confiscated by a judge for allegedly showing the jury during a live feed.

There had previously been reports that the photographer was arrested and charged with contempt of court for the act.

But, according to local news outlet WSMV4, the cameraman was escorted from the courtroom and into the judge’s chambers, where he was issued a citation for contempt of court.

The news outlet reports that Boswell’s sentencing hearing resumed after the incident.

The guidelines for Tennessee Courts state that “media coverage of jurors during the judicial proceeding” is prohibited.

“Media personnel who fail to comply with this rule shall be subject to an appropriate sanction as determined by the presiding judge,” the guidelines state.

The Judge Threatened Photographer With Jail for Flash

This is not the first time the judge presiding over Boswell’s murder case has scolded a photographer in the courtroom and given them a stern warning.

The judge previously paused the defense’s opening statement after seeing a light in the gallery. In footage of the incident, the judge is seen asking the jury to leave the courtroom. He then takes aim at a stills photographer who had used flash photography and threatens her with prison time for doing so.

“If that flash goes off again, you’ll have ten days in jail,” the judge tells the court photographer.

“The court orders are very clear. There’ll be no lights, there’ll be no flash, it’s very disruptive to the jurors. It’s disruptive to the lawyers. It’s disruptive to this process.

“If I see another light, whoever it comes from, will immediately be held in contempt of this court and will have to go to jail for ten days.”

The photographer apologizes profusely but claims that she didn’t have the flash turned on in her camera. However, the judge argues that he saw a flash go off.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.