Eight Photographers Document 24 Hours in Vienna Airport

To celebrate its 70th birthday, Vienna Airport in Austria invited eight photographers to capture its comings and goings starting at 3 A.M. running through until the early hours of the following day.

The project was overseen by Lois Lammerhuber, a publisher and photographer, who has since turned the collection of images into a book titled The Dream of Flying. Lammerhuber tells PetaPixel that it is about showing the people who use the airport as well as highlighting the staff who ensure all the airplanes depart and land safely.

“They [the photographers] all arrived a day before the shoot to get to know the team of experts familiar with Vienna airport,” Lammerhuber explains. “After introducing them and explaining the general goals of the project they spent the rest of the day touring their designated shooting areas. So they got a clear picture where and what to expect the next day, starting at 3 a.m. in the morning and completing their task at 3 a.m. the next day.”

The photographers were given free rein at Vienna Airport and were accompanied by airport security who were equipped with all access permits. Lammerhuber, who shot photos himself, provided the others with transport when necessary, extra lenses, and of course, food. The other photographers are: Ana María Arévalo Gosen, Hans-Jürgen Burkard, Heinz Stephan Tesarek, Jérôme Gence, Martina Draper, Nadia Ferroukhi, and Ulla Lohmann.

“The book was designed to document the history of the Vienna airport including an outlook to what’s ahead,” Lammerhuber says.

“From the concept point of view, it became very clear that airports have changed by becoming incredibly more diverse and more technical, more entertaining, and of course, much larger because of parking and shopping and the huge number of departures and arrivals. But in principle nothing has changed since day one: You arrive, go to the plane, depart, and vice versa.”

Lammerhuber points out that only 20 percent of the world’s population has ever boarded a plane and there are only 1,200 big airports. “In other words, we are the first generation to explore and see and get to know the world truly. Thanks to the Wright Brothers and the airports.”

The Dream of Flying is published by Edition Lammerhuber and is available here.