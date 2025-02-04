Badger Looking at Badger Wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024

A serendipitous photograph of a badger looking up at a graffiti of a gun-toting badger has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People’s Choice Award 2024.

Photographer Ian Wood beat off stiff competition to take the crown after he captured the double badger photo in St Leonards-in-Sea, EnglandThe people’s choice award received a record number of votes with over 76,000 wildlife photography and nature fans from around the world voting for their favorite image.

“Ian’s flawlessly timed image offers a unique glimpse of nature’s interaction with the human world, underscoring the importance of understanding urban wildlife,” says Dr Douglar Gurr, director of the Natural History Museum which develops and produces the photo competition. “His exceptional photograph serves as a powerful reminder that local nature and wildlife, often just outside our homes, can inspire and captivate us.”

The photo came about after residents of St Leonards-on-Sea began leaving scraps of food on the pavement for foxes. Wood noticed that the morsels also attracted badges from a nearby sett and so decided to set up a small hide on the edge of the road for this picture. His only light source was a lamppost above the ambling creature.

“The outpouring of badger love since my photo was nominated for the People’s Choice Award has been beautifully overwhelming,” Wood says via a press release. “Finding out that it has won is truly humbling. However, there is a darker side to this image. I live in rural Dorset where I’m on a re-wilding mission to enhance habitats for a huge array of wildlife. The badger cull – which is still ongoing – has decimated their numbers and I fear that unless the cull is stopped, we’ll only see badgers in urban settings in several parts of England. My hope is for this image to raise awareness of the damaging effect of the badger cull and help push for change.”

Highly Commended

Four photographs were awarded “Highly Commended” status which can be seen below. The four pictures and the winning photo were selected from a shortlist of 25 images chosen by the Natural History Museum.

A flagship exhibition of the images will be open until Sunday, June 29 in London. Details for which can be found here.