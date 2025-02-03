Photos Reveal the Architectural and Artistic Heritage of the University of Paris

Have you ever wondered what the university environment in Paris is like? In which places steeped in history do the students live and work?



With 34 sites in the Paris region, celebrating as many eras, styles, and architectural visions serving teaching, research, and students, Paris Cité University is celebrating its 5 years of existence in 2025 with a unique and free photo exhibition in its headquarters located at Saint-Germain-des-Prés.

Having been selected to carry out this major project, I visited all the university’s sites for 6 weeks to deliver 100 original photos. In addition to the exhibition “The Architect University”, I wanted to offer my personal vision of the project — my photographer’s view beyond its official presentation.

Full Front

My first discovery of each site visited was about their facades and their exterior architecture. From the most classic to the most contemporary, from the most modern to the most vegetal, each facade is an introduction to the buildings, to their history, to their promises.

Interior Beauty

A logical continuation of the exterior spaces, the interior spaces include the halls, lounges and corridors used every day by the students of Paris Cité University. The styles of its living and circulation spaces echo their exterior appearance, even if developments modernize the oldest sites.

University Panorama

Privileged viewpoints, the roofs and terraces offer panoramas illustrating the central place of the different university sites in the city. A specificity of Paris Cité University, compared to British or American campuses located outside city centers.

Theaters of Knowledge

Teaching places by excellence, the amphitheaters of Paris Cité University are distinguished by their varied styles and dimensions, from the small classroom to the amphitheater on two levels. I was even allowed access to an old medical lecture hall with a characteristic circular design, where the professor gave his lessons in the center of the room.

Science in Consciousness

Paris Cité University offers interdisciplinary courses through its faculties of Health, Sciences and Society & Humanities. This multidisciplinary teaching around sciences is characterized at the architectural level by laboratories, libraries, greenhouses, technical rooms, museums, and archives.

Student Life

Beyond teaching and research places, the student living spaces are just as varied. Group work areas in libraries, gymnasiums, sports facilities or even CROUS and gardens are all places available to students.

University Steps

Often built on several levels, the various Paris University sites have staircases with very varied architectures in terms of style, materials and even colors. Indoors or outdoors, these stairs add a certain graphic touch.

Small Hands

Focus here on the people who make Paris University live and work, acting most of the time in the shadow of students and teachers. From the reprography service to the glassblower, including building maintenance and catering, there are so many small hands working to serve the University.

Memory of Art

Art has an important place within Paris Cité University, through the “Salles des Actes” where thesis defenses are held, museums (medicine, pharmacology, etc.), and works of art (sculptures, paintings, frescoes) marking out the various interior and exterior spaces. A rich heritage as well as an enrichment for students and visitors.

How to Visit the Exhibition

The photo exhibition “The Architect University” is free and opened from Monday to Saturday, from January 14 to November 19, 2025. It is located at the University headquarters, 12 Rue de l’École de Médecine, 75006 Paris, France.

It is a 5-minute walk from Notre-Dame Cathedral, but you can also use metro lines M4 and M10 and exit at Odéon station.

About the author: Pierre-Louis Ferrer is a professional infrared photographer who aims to reveal the world beyond the visible. The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. To learn more about infrared photography, you can take his infrared workshop in Paris. You can find more of Ferrer’s work on his website, Behance, Facebook, and Instagram.