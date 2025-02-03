Intense Ring Doorbell Footage Captures Plane Crash in Philadelphia

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a medical airplane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia on Friday night.

In the footage, a man is seen leaving his house when a fireball — which is the plane — appears in the night sky behind him. It hits the ground and violently explodes, sending the residents fleeing.

Ring doorbell camera video of the Plane crash in Philadelphia near Roosevelt Mall at Cottman and the Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia. The crash ignited a massive explosion, setting several homes on fire. That plane appears to be on fire 🔥 before impact! pic.twitter.com/Ig4EWoLRMZ — Fredrick Van Hook (@F_VANHOOK) February 1, 2025

The aircraft has been identified as a medevac jet that was carrying a pediatric patient and her mother. All six people onboard were killed as well as a person on the ground who was in a car. In total, 22 people have been injured — three are reportedly in a critical condition.

Footage taken from inside a Four Seasons Diner shows people ducking for cover; one man was struck on the head by a piece of debris inside the restaurant on Cottman Avenue which is roughly a quarter mile away from the crash site.

New video from the plane crash in Philadelphia shows debris hitting a nearby restaurant. At least 1 customer was hit by flying debris, causing a head injury.

pic.twitter.com/2VbfiFPEay — ビットコイン XRPGOD (@BitmexXRP) February 1, 2025 Reporting from on the #PhiladelphiaPlanecrash – we know 6 people were on the flight including one minor who was receiving medical treatment. I spoke with employees at the Four Seasons diner where they say an object broke a glass window and hit a customer. More on @NBCNews soon. pic.twitter.com/UfdutFrDcI — Maya Eaglin (@MayaEaglin) February 1, 2025

Local news outlet Action News reports that the debris shot through the diner and struck the man on his head. While it caused a nasty gash he is reportedly okay.

“He was OK, but I mean he was bleeding. A lot of bleeding on his head. Just shocking,” Paul Pul, who works at the diner, tells Action News .

Raw footage (above) taken from a news helicopter shows the devastation on the ground when day broke on Saturday. The footage reveals the massive crater the doomed plane left behind as well as burnt-out cars.