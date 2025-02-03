Intense Ring Doorbell Footage Captures Plane Crash in Philadelphia

Matt Growcoot
A black-and-white image showing two people under an umbrella standing at a doorway. One person holds the door slightly open. It's night, and the bright light from a lamp or streetlight creates a glare in the upper right corner.
A resident ducks for cover as a plane carrying six people crashes in Philadelphia.

A Ring doorbell camera captured the moment a medical airplane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Philadelphia on Friday night.

In the footage, a man is seen leaving his house when a fireball — which is the plane — appears in the night sky behind him. It hits the ground and violently explodes, sending the residents fleeing.

The aircraft has been identified as a medevac jet that was carrying a pediatric patient and her mother. All six people onboard were killed as well as a person on the ground who was in a car. In total, 22 people have been injured — three are reportedly in a critical condition.

Footage taken from inside a Four Seasons Diner shows people ducking for cover; one man was struck on the head by a piece of debris inside the restaurant on Cottman Avenue which is roughly a quarter mile away from the crash site.

Local news outlet Action News reports that the debris shot through the diner and struck the man on his head. While it caused a nasty gash he is reportedly okay.

“He was OK, but I mean he was bleeding. A lot of bleeding on his head. Just shocking,” Paul Pul, who works at the diner, tells Action News .

Raw footage (above) taken from a news helicopter shows the devastation on the ground when day broke on Saturday. The footage reveals the massive crater the doomed plane left behind as well as burnt-out cars.

