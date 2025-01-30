Optical Illusion Tricks the Viewer Into Thinking a Person is in This Photo

Matt Growcoot

A person in dark winter clothing stands on a snowy field. Two dogs, one black and one tan with white, are on the snowy ground. The black dog is further away, while the tan dog is nearer, looking toward the camera.

An optical illusion has been making its rounds on the internet — tripping people out when they are told that there is no human in the picture.

At first glance, it appears that a dog walker on the lefthand side of the image is strolling beside two dogs. The person appears to be dressed all in black with their back turned away from the camera. But look a little bit closer, and the person’s clothing seems suspiciously fluffy.

The photo has been shared to various Reddit communities in the past year with most apparently clueless that there is no human being in the photo. So what is that figure on the left side of the frame? Scroll down for the answer.

Three dogs walking on a snowy path in a field. The first dog, a black one, is close to the camera, the second, tan-colored, is farther away to the right, and the third, dark-colored, is in the distance facing forward.

Three Dogs and No Human

The only human present in the scene is the one taking the photo: that’s right, there are three dogs in the picture. The human figure is actually a black poodle that is looking directly at the camera.

The pooch’s tail just happens to look like a human head, although upon closer inspection it is a little too small. The front legs of the dog appear like the legs of a human and its head — which lacks any kind of clarity — becomes a general shape that just about passes as a person’s back and shoulders.

A person in dark clothing stands in a snowy field. Red arrows labeled "TAIL," "HEAD," and "PAWS" humorously suggest the person resembles a dog. Two actual dogs, one black and one tan, are nearby on the snow-covered ground.
Hopefully now you can see the black poodle.

While the photo relies on poor image quality and a serious lack of dynamic range to pull the optical illusion off, it is still a pretty good one that confuses people. In a Turing-type test, I tried feeding the image into ChatGPT to see whether an AI could tell what’s in the photo. Disappointingly, the AI chatbot was able to discern the image.

“This image is a snowy outdoor scene with three animals and an intriguing visual illusion,” says the chatbot. “Upon first glance, it may look like a person in dark clothing standing with their back turned, but upon closer inspection, it is actually a black dog with curly fur and a fluffy tail. The optical illusion is caused by the dog’s posture, which mimics the silhouette of a person.”

If optical illusions tickle your fancy then why not check out this mind-bending photo of a bird or try to spot the leopard in this photo.

,
, , , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
Optical Illusion photo of Earth This Optical Illusion Photo Was Not Taken from Space
This Optical Illusion Changes the Way You See Famous Photos
Optical Illusion The Square in This Optical Illusion Isn’t Actually Changing Color
optical illusion blue eyes tiktok The Woman’s Eyes in This Photo Are Not Blue
Discussion