Nikon Hits the Links With Two New Golf Laser Rangefinders

Canon isn’t the only camera company hitting the links. Nikon announced a pair of new laser rangefinders for golfers, the Coolshot Pro III Stabilized and the Coolshot 50i GII.

Joining an array of existing laser golf rangefinders, the Coolshot Pro III Stabilized and Coolshot 50i GII promise powerful, precise Nikon optics and advanced features to help golfers from the tee box to the green.

Nikon calls the Coolshot Pro III Stabilized its most advanced Coolshot series rangefinder, while the 50i GII is a mid-range model. Both models include 6x magnification and Nikon’s Dual Locked On Quake function, which indicates the distance to a flagstick and uses visual and tactile feedback. Nikon says that when measuring overlapping subjects, the distance to the closest one has a “locked on” sign through the viewfinder, and the rangefinder briefly vibrates.

The Coolshot Pro III Stabilized builds upon the features of its predecessor, the aptly named Pro II, and promises a clearer, more stable view of distant objects. The Hyper Read feature displays a distance measurement in just 0.1 seconds, 0.2 seconds faster than the prior model. Although golf is a famously slow-paced sport, athletes do love extra speed.

The Coolshot Pro III Stabilized features four measurement display modes, including an Actual Distance Mode, which is allowed in some official competitions. When using Actual Distance Mode, the Actual Distance Indicator blinks green, which shows that incline and decline measurements are not being used. A Golf Mode displays a guide distance telling golfers how far they should hit the ball. Reliable distance information can be beneficial when trying to pick the right club.

The rangefinder can measure from 7.5 to 1,090 meters (eight to 1,200 yards). It has an internal OLED screen that adjusts its brightness based on ambient conditions, and Nikon promises an easy-to-read interface.

The Nikon Coolshot Pro III Stabilized is available to purchase now for $499.95 and will begin shipping in early March.

As for the Coolshot 50i GII, it has been completely redesigned, and Nikon calls it “more stylish, more comfortable, and more usable.” The laser rangefinder has a strong magnet that can be attached to a golf cart or club.

It has two measurement display modes: a Golf Mode with slope-adjusted distance and an Actual Distance Mode.

The Nikon Coolshot 50i GII can be pre-ordered now for $299.95 ahead of an early March release.

Image credits: Nikon