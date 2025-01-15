Photographers Can Get This Ultra-Thin SD Card Holder Right Now for $0

Four rectangular cards, two orange and two dark gray, are arranged against a light background. Each card has a series of black horizontal slots arranged in a pattern.

New carrying company Oda is making a splash with its new ultra-thin, wallet-ready SD and microSD card holder, which is available entirely for free right now.

The Oda Slim Card Holder comes in two variants: one that holds two SD and two microSD cards and another that holds eight microSD cards. In either case, the card holder is just one millimeter thick and weighs under three grams. The credit card-sized holder fits into a wallet and is made of what Oda describes as a “fine microfiber.”

An orange card with rounded edges featuring four horizontal black slits of varying lengths on its surface. The bottom right corner has the word "oda" printed in small font.

The company says it is an ideal product for photographers and videographers who carry multiple SD cards. Rather than have cards freely floating in their bags or bulky carrying cases, the Slim Card Holder slips into a typical wallet without adding any unnecessary bulk.

A person holds a black wallet open, displaying compartments. A credit card is in one pocket, and the other contains slots for items. The interior is brown with a fabric band in the center. The person's fingers are visible holding the wallet.

The ultra-thin card holder is neat, but what makes it even more appealing is that photographers can purchase it from Oda’s website for $0. Shipping, at least in the United States, is free, too. While it sounds too good to be true, PetaPixel confirmed that the transaction is really free, having completed an order for the Oda Slim Card Holder before publication.

As Oda itself says, “get [the] first one free,” with subsequent purchases priced at $4.50 each. Why free?

“Instead of burning money on ads showing you how amazing our card holder is (spoiler: it holds cards), we figured we’d just give it to you. Yes, for free,” Oda writes in the FAQ section of its card holder product page. “Consider it our way of building a community of everyday carry (EDC) enthusiasts who appreciate thoughtful design. Plus, it’s way more fun than paying Meta or Google to show you targeted ads about card holders.”

Side view of a slim, black plastic object with a textured surface, featuring two protruding clips.

The company adds that its goal for its first carrying solution product is to “create something that disappears into your wallet,” adding that its card holder features small logos, no unnecessary features, and is purely functional.

Oda is hard at work developing additional everyday carry accessories that will follow the same design philosophy: “minimal design, maximum utility.”

“We’re focused on items that integrate seamlessly with how people actually move and work across different locations,” Oda adds.

A slim, orange cardholder with the brand name "oda" in the bottom right corner. It features multiple horizontal slots with three partially visible black cards inserted. The cardholder has a minimalist design.

Pricing and Availability: It’s Free and Available Now

The Oda Slim Card Holder is available to order now for $0 and comes in space gray and orange colorways. Both variants, two SD/two microSD and eight microSD, are free for the first purchase. Additional card holders are $4.50 each.

Image credits: Oda

Discussion