Drone Footage Captures the Devastating Aftermath of LA Wildfires

The L.A. wildfires are still burning but already drone footage has captured the devastating aftermath of the areas wrecked by the deadly blaze.

The Andalou Agency flew a drone over a section of L.A. badly charred by the fire showing homes and buildings razed to the ground. Authorities say five people have been killed so far and more than 100,000 residents have been evacuated. An untold number of houses have been reduced to ashes.

Yesterday, veteran photographer David Swanson told PetaPixel that the fires are the “worst” he’s ever seen and blames the wind for exacerbating the disaster.

As of Thursday morning, the winds around Los Angeles are subsiding, giving firefighters a better chance of quelling the flames. Stretched to their limit, the fire service is still battling a series of major fires and has even released 400 prisoners who are trained in firefighting to help bring an end to the devastation.

The Associated Press reports that three fires are still burning uncontrollably: The Palisades fire close to the California coast which has burned roughly 27 square miles; the Eaton fire north of Pasadena which has burned 17 square miles and also the area where the five deaths have happened; and the Hurst fire in the San Fernando Valley which has burned 1.3 square miles.

Los Angeles Fire Captain Adam VanGerpen tells CBS This Morning that “this is unlike anything I’ve seen in my 25 years on the fire department.”

A timelapse video that captured the Palisades fire as it swelled almost six times in a matter of hours has been posted online.

The Palisades fire started burning at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday morning and while the cause of all the fires is under investigation, it is thought that the powerful Santa Ana winds are to blame for the rapid growth.

“The combination of low humidity, dry fuels, and shifting winds has heightened the potential for spot fires and rapid expansion,” the California Fire Department says.