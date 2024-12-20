Photographer Captures London Commuters Obscured by Fogged Bus Windows

Matt Growcoot
A foggy glass surface with a smiley face drawn in the condensation. On the left, a blurred outline of two people; on the right, a person in a brown jacket adjusting their hair.
For three bleak winters, Steve Madden captured London commuters onboard steamy buses.

In the dark and dreary English winter, commuters huddle on London Underground platforms before taking a long, often wet walk through the city or boarding a bus that instantly fogs up when passengers climb on.

For photographer Steve Madden, these quotidian moments are a draw for him. Focusing on London buses, Madden would head out on a rainy day or if it was freezing cold. The bad weather would lead to condensation on the bus windows — familiar to many Londoners — and create the abstract scenes Madden wished to photograph.

A person wearing an orange reflective vest is blurred behind a rain-soaked, streaked glass window. The hazy background creates an abstract effect with vibrant colors blending together. The person appears to be looking at their phone.

A person with a bun covers their mouth with their hand, looking outside through a window. They wear a coat, and vibrant orange and pink light creates a warm glow and reflections, giving the scene a colorful, abstract feel.

A blurred view of a person behind a wet, fogged-up window, with visible condensation and writing on the glass. The person appears to be pointing, set against a gray background with a bright yellow object inside.

Over the course of three winters, Madden documented a tiny fraction of the five million bus rides that crisscross the U.K. capital every day. His work is now being published in a book aptly titled The Grind.

The resulting images depict the visual experience of seeing an endless stream of unidentifiable people traveling on a bus, with flashes of colorful clothes against the harsh lighting of public transport. The part-obscured subjects are often shown in moments of introspection, reverie and repose, sadness and joy, with the occasional fleeting glimpse of human interaction.

A person in a red coat with a fur-lined hood rests their head on a foggy window at night, with blurred lights outside.

A person is visible through a foggy, wet window, creating a blurred effect. Their face appears expressive, with an open mouth, as if singing or shouting. The fog and condensation obscure the details, adding a mysterious atmosphere.

A foggy window with a smiley face drawn on it. Behind the window, a person is slightly visible, with their face blurred by condensation. The scene conveys a sense of warmth and mystery.

Silhouettes of two people seen through a foggy, rain-soaked window. The person on the left wears a bright yellow jacket, and the scene is blurred, creating an abstract, moody atmosphere.

“All the best pictures were the ones that got away, of course — it’s one of the world’s busiest cities, and it’s full of obstructions, many of them human,” explains Madden via a press release.

“I travelled all over London trying to find the perfect location, but there were certain bus stops I was drawn to again and again. I’m sure I became a familiar sight in Finsbury Park, Hounslow, Islington, Kingston, Strand, Stratford, Waterloo, Whitechapel, and more.”

Two children are seen through a foggy, partially transparent surface. One child points upward, while the other looks on. The image is blurred, creating a mysterious and dreamy atmosphere.

Blurry image of a person wearing a bright red beret, seen through a rain-streaked glass pane. The background is dark and moody, emphasizing the vivid color of the hat.

A person with a bald spot is seated and looking to the left, seen through a rain-covered window. The background is blurred with vibrant red and turquoise colors, creating a moody and abstract atmosphere.

“London never stands still, change is constant, and several of the routes have been withdrawn. The stop in the Strand isn’t there anymore — that stretch of road is now pedestrianised. And misty windows aren’t what they were — buses are increasingly air-conditioned, and since Covid, passenger numbers are down,” he continues.

“So what I did there is already becoming history. Change is what happens when you’re looking the other way.”

A person with long hair wearing a brown jacket is seen through a foggy, rain-streaked window. They are slightly blurred, with one hand touching their head, and a bright light above creates a soft glow around them.

A blurred silhouette of a person in a blue garment and yellow hat, seen through a foggy, rain-streaked glass surface. The scene is illuminated by soft light, creating a hazy and abstract effect.

Abstract image with blurry figures in red and dark colors behind a foggy or frosted surface. The lighting casts a warm, reddish hue, creating a mysterious and artistic visual effect.

Madden is not a full-time photographer, his day job involves working at the BBC in various roles including a presenter, writer, producer, and voiceover artist. He currently hosts a show on BBC Radio Berkshire.

“Thanks to the endlessly fascinating, anonymous bus passengers of London, without whom there would be no book,” adds Madden.

The Grind by Steve Madden is published by Gost Books and is available to purchase here.

