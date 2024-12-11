Apple Vision Pro Now Supports Virtual Ultrawide Displays

The Apple Vision Pro has always been able to take the screen from a Mac and display it in a virtual space as a massive, private monitor but starting today, the new Wide and Ultrawide settings are available.

With an update to visionOS 2.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2, both of which are free and available starting today, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to expand their virtual screen sideways and even curve it around their periphery into a massive ultra-wide field of view.

Users now have the ability to select Wide and Ultrawide in addition to Standard aspect ratios. Wide reframes a curved virtual display into the 21:9 aspect ratio while ultrawide goes even further to a 32:9 aspect ratio, which is equivalent to having two 5K displays side by side. This virtual screen is so enormous that it will appear to curve around the Vision Pro wearer in the virtual space.

In addition to the new Wide and Ultrawide aspect ratios, Apple also updated the Standard 16:9 viewing mode to feature a 5K display resolution. It also has a subtle curve, which makes it easier to see apps and content at a glance. Previously, physically turning may have been required to keep track of all the open windows and while that might still be the case, it is at least easier now to keep an eye on multiple windows at once without moving more than a neck turn.

Apple also updated the audio interaction between Macs and the Vision Pro. While using Mac Virtual Display, Apple Vision Pro users can now route the audio coming from their Mac to play out of Vision Pro’s audio pods instead of the Mac’s speakers.

This update is the latest in a batch of usability changes Apple has been making to Vision Pro since it launched. Earlier this year, Apple told PetaPixel that it remains committed to the future of the Vision Pro, going so far as to make adjustments across its entire company in order to plan for the future.

“We’ve invested a ton into building the incredible technology, hardware, and user experience that Vision Pro is, but to create this spatial video and photography ecosystem, almost every team at Apple is touching it at this point,” Della Huff, a member of the Product Marketing team at Apple, said in a special episode of The PetaPixel Podcast.

“Everything from the Final Cut team to the WebKit team, to all of the teams that you would expect on Vision Pro, to the photos team, the camera engineering team, the camera hardware engineering team who did the impossible of moving the camera modules around to accommodate for this. There’s tons of teams that are invested and I think that just speaks to we’re literally putting our money down on this future because we think it is so important.”

Image credits: Apple