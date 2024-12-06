See How and What You Photographed in 2024 With Google Photos’ 2024 Recap

With 2024 winding down, various apps and services are launching “year in review” recaps. Many people have first-hand experience with this feature with music streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music. Some photo-oriented platforms do it, too, including Google Photos, as of this year.

2024 Recap is a new collection of memories that shows users their best and most exciting moments of the year. These images are flanked by fun graphics and cinematic effects, and users (in the United States) can opt-in to receive a version of their Recap memory that includes personalized captions created by Gemini. This optional AI feature will highlight a user’s two most significant moments of the year. In the case of Tommy Meaney, Google Photos Product Manager, Gemini selected his wedding and the trip he and his new wife took to Seoul, South Korea.

Meaney explains that beyond the Recap memory, the 2024 Recap also comes with insights, “fun and surprising tidbits about your year based on the photos you took.” These insights include things like a person’s longest photo streak, the people they smiled most with in photos, the most popular colors in their 2024 images, and their “2024 vibes.”

Like many popular annual recap features, Google’s Recap is easy to share on social media. Directly from Google Photos, users can grab their Recap and share it in their preferred messaging or social media applications.

“Let your friends and family in on the fun and relive your favorite moments together — and see how your longest photo streak stacks up,” Meaney says.

The Google Photos 2024 Recap is now starting to roll out to Google Photos. For users with notifications turned on, Photos will alert them as soon as their year in review is ready. Once the recap is available to a user, it will remain inside their Memories carousel for the entire month and then move to the photo grid in January “so you can return to them later when you’re feeling nostalgic.”

“Head over to the Google Photos app to check out your 2024 Recap and revisit the moments that shaped your year,” Meaney concludes. He adds that users in the United States should check to see if they have opted into Gemini features in Photos to receive their AI-powered Recap memory.

Image credits: Google