AI Tool Takes Old Photos and Breathes Life Into Them

A new AI tool will bring old family photos to life by animating the people in them. Allowing users to “relive your favorite memories by turning any photo into a short video clip.”

The new LiveMemory feature on the MyHeritage app uses AI technology to animate a whole photo and simulate new scenes and movements. MyHeritage is a family history platform that helps individuals discover their family history, build family trees, and explore their ancestry through genetic testing.

The new LiveMemory feature analyzes a photo uploaded by the users to create a suitable animation for the subjects to act out. In pictures with multiple people, the algorithm will animate the gestures and make them interact based on what it thinks will be most realistic.

To put it to the test, PetaPixel fed LiveMemory a photo from the Library of Congress collection depicting baseball player Sherry Magee in Philadelphia, circa 1911. The result is embedded below.

“At MyHeritage, we inspire people to connect with their family history in exciting and meaningful new ways,” says Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage.

“LiveMemory™ enables anyone to bring their favourite memories captured in photos back to life and feel closer to their loved ones, or even to ancestors they have never met. It’s the ultimate way to reminisce.”

Part of MyHeritage’s offering is photo tools having previously released Deep Nostalgia, a more primitive version of Live Memory. MyHeritage also has AI that can restore old family photos and estimate when a photo was taken.

“MyHeritage’s powerful suite of photo features has captivated audiences worldwide, transforming the way they connect with their family history,” the company writes in a press release.

“It includes MyHeritage In Color™ to colorize black and white photos and restore faded color photos; Photo Enhancer, which sharpens blurry photos to improve their resolution; Photo Repair, which removes scratches and creases instantly, and AI Time Machine™, which allows you to picture yourself in different historical eras.