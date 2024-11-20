Wildlife Photographer Thomas Peschak Wins Prestigious Nat Geo Award

National Geographic photographer Thomas Peschak has won the 2025 Eliza Scidmore Award for Outstanding Storytelling.

The award — named for the writer and photographer Eliza Scidmore, the first woman elected to the Society’s Board of Trustees in 1892 — recognizes individuals whose work focuses on immersive storytelling to advance our understanding of the environmental and conservation issues humanity faces.

Peschak started out his career training as a marine biologist but he eventually moved to photojournalism after realizing his impact on conservation could be greater through storytelling to inspire change.

Peschak has done incredibly well racking up 18 Wildlife Photographer of the Year wins, seven World Press Photo Awards, and most recently, the 2024 Wildlife Photojournalist Story Award. He has photographed 20 National Geographic magazine features on various subjects, including manta rays, sea turtles, climate change in Antarctica, and the global seabird crisis.

“Tom’s work is rooted in a commitment to drive meaningful impact. Whether documenting vital ecosystems, the plight of at-risk species or the stories of communities, his images open our eyes to the world, make it clear what’s at stake and inspire us to act,” says Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. “Tom’s dedication to illuminating and protecting the wonder of our world defines his work, and it’s why we are deeply honored to present him with the 2025 Eliza Scidmore Award for Outstanding Storytelling.”

In addition to his extraordinary photojournalistic work, Peschak has written and photographed eight books, including Sharks and People, which chronicles the relationship between people and sharks around the world. He has also published Wild Seas, a collection of photos taken by Peschak documenting the beauty and fragility of underwater life and wild coastlines from around the world.

“Photography and storytelling aren’t just about highlighting places with unique biodiversity, especially when areas like the Amazon basin are under siege every day from issues like overfishing, pollution and climate change,” says Peschak.

“To capture the full scale, it’s imperative to highlight these challenges as well as the people who are facing them head-on: local communities, Indigenous peoples, researchers, and other Explorers. The goal and hope with my work has always been to photograph places I love in order to help save them, so it is a true honor to receive this award and get to continue to work on important stories of conservation.”