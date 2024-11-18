The New Cooke Panchro 65/i Series Are Cinematic Heritage Reimagined

With the newly-announced Panchro 65/i series, Cooke Optics embraces the future of large-format cinematography while staying rooted in its storied past.



These lenses, tailored for modern large-format sensors, build on the renowned Panchro name—a fixture in filmmaking for nearly a century.

The Panchro lenses have long been associated with cinematic character and nuance. Introduced in the 1920s, Cooke’s Speed Panchro lenses earned acclaim for their ability to balance sharpness with warmth. Known for their natural rendering of faces and skin tones, they became staples of Hollywood during its golden age. Over the decades, these lenses shaped what is now called the “Cooke Look,” characterized by rich contrast, smooth highlight roll-off, and a subtle softness that softened the harsh precision of early digital sensors.

The Panchro 65/i series represents the next step in this storied lineage. Designed for large-format cameras like the ARRI Alexa LF, RED Monstro, and Sony Venice, these lenses meet the demands of contemporary high-resolution filmmaking. Their optics cover expansive image circles, ensuring compatibility with larger sensors while preserving the aesthetic qualities Cooke lenses are known for.

At the core of the Panchro 65/i series is its commitment to delivering images that feel cinematic. These lenses maintain a delicate balance between clarity and emotion, rendering skin tones with fidelity and preserving the textures that bring an image to life. Where modern sensors often emphasize hyper-clarity, the Panchro 65/i lenses offer a more organic interpretation, softening edges while retaining detail.

Technological advancements in the series include modern optical coatings designed to minimize flare and reflections. This feature is crucial for filmmakers working in complex lighting environments, where contrast and image integrity are key. These coatings also ensure consistent performance across various lighting conditions, whether in bright exteriors or controlled studio settings.

Another notable feature of the Panchro 65/i series is Cooke’s integrated /i Technology. This provides metadata for focus, iris, and zoom settings, which is invaluable for productions involving visual effects or virtual production workflows. This data simplifies post-production by offering precise alignment between live-action footage and digital effects, bridging the gap between capture and editing.

Image credits: Cooke