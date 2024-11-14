Glass unveiled a feature called Series, aiming to reshape the experience of organizing and sharing images.

The subscription-based photo sharing app launched in 2021 right around the time Instagram said it was no longer a photo sharing app. The goal of glass has been to provide a community that supports the art of photography in a distraction-free environment.

With Series, photographers can present a collection that evolves, allowing additions and edits as they refine their vision. This feature aligns with Glass’s commitment to providing a structured, ad-free space focused entirely on images. Series serves as the latest example of Glass’s approach, which prioritizes artistry over engagement metrics or ad revenue.

Glass has always emphasized the photographer’s experience. In contrast to other social platforms, Glass has avoided ads, algorithms, and content clutter. It looks to offer a streamlined environment where photographs can be appreciated without distractions. Series looks to be the evolution of that mission, giving a way to showcase more than a single image at a time, instead revealing entire projects or stories that unfold over time.

Series resembles other platforms’ album or carousel features. Users can upload up to 10 photos per batch and build a limitless collection over time. It offers the ability to reorder, categorize, and describe each photo immediately upon upload. For ongoing projects, Series allows artists to add new images whenever they like, creating an adaptable body of work. Each addition to a Series triggers a notification in followers’ feeds, keeping them informed without overwhelming the main feed or profile page.

The display of a Series in the feed is intended to capture interest subtly but effectively. Viewers see an overlay of up to three photos on the main image, previewing the entire collection. Tapping on a photo leads directly to the full Series, which viewers can explore with a continuous flow that maintains the cohesion of the collection. Each Series has its own page, accessible from an image’s detail view, where a sidebar preview of the full Series provides context within the sequence.

Users can enter edit mode to rearrange, add, or remove photos. Deleting a Series does not affect the individual images, which remain available in the user’s library. Beyond organization, Series presents a collaborative potential. Photographers can use the feature to share portfolios or work-in-progress collections with clients and colleagues. The Series page itself can be shared outside of Glass, a utility for professionals seeking a clean, focused presentation for their work.

The practical applications of Series address a gap for photographers seeking a dedicated, non-commercial platform for long-term projects. For those documenting extended shoots, artistic explorations, or event coverage, Series looks to be a way to build a narrative over time without the limitations found on more commercialized social media.

Glass is available to download from the Apple App Store. A monthly subscription costs $6.99 while an annual option costs $39.99.

Image credits: Glass