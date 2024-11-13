Kino 1.2 Adds 4K 120FPS, Camera Control, and 10 New Languages

Chris Monlux

A person holds a smartphone horizontally, displaying a scenic view of a mountainous landscape with a road and a car at sunset. The phone screen shows camera controls.

Kino has just dropped its biggest update yet. Dubbed “Casablanca,” parent company Lux (which also develops Halide) has hopes it can redefine mobile videography.

This release brings new features, language support, and new frame rate capabilities for iPhone users. The most obvious change? Kino’s new icon and redesigned look. The revamped icon was designed to feel friendlier and to give the app a face that’s welcoming and creative, the company says. Kino now supports full iOS 18 icon customization, which means it can be personalized to suit a specific aesthetic, tinting, and styling.

UI interface of a video camera app named "Kino - Pro Video Camera" with multiple controls like recording settings, exposure compensation, auto motion, RGB waveform, manual control, and instant grading presets.

Four app icons on a black background: a metallic square with a line pattern, a green outlined circular shape, a dark square with rounded edges and a central white cross, and a black circle with a red dot in the center.

Kino 1.2 is built with photographers in mind, offering upgrades to capture quality that keep pace with the latest iPhones — specifically the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. High frame rate capture is now available, enabling users to record at up to 120 frames per second in 4K with the iPhone 16 Pro. Whether it’s a wave crashing or a bustling city scene, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 4K 120 frames per second (FPS) is a nice upgrade.

A tablet displays a vibrant interior design app featuring a round, striped pink and red table with a black centerpiece. Various filter options are shown at the bottom, and an "Apply" button is highlighted on the right side of the screen.

<iframe width=”1045″ height=”588″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/0yobaXfCSvE” title=”We Go WAY Beyond the Keynote: Apple iPhone 16 Pro Impressions” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen></iframe>

A split image of a coastal scene: the left side is in grayscale depicting waves and rocky shores, while the right side is in color, showing a vibrant sunset, waves crashing against the rocks, and lush greenery. A film strip frame surrounds the image.

A serene coastal scene at sunset, featuring waves crashing against rocks with a foreground of green vegetation and pink flowers. The sky is a blend of orange and pink hues, while a few silhouettes stand on a distant cliff.

For the first time, Kino supports Camera Control on iPhone 16 models. This feature lets mobile filmmakers adjust exposure, focus, and grade all in real-time with just a few quick swipes. This should provide a smooth, intuitive experience similar to a DSLR or mirrorless but without the bulky equipment. Kino update 1.2 also includes a lock feature, like its sister app Halide, ensuring stable control even during intense shoots.

Camera Control doesn’t just benefit the latest iPhones, though. Kino’s updated Grade presets system lets all users organize their favorite presets. This change means photographers can arrange their most-used looks at the top, saving time when switching between them. It’s billed as an essential update for creatives who rely on specific styles or moods in their work and want instant access to those settings.

A brightly colored amusement park with a spinning swing ride in the foreground and a Ferris wheel in the background. The sky is clear and blue, providing a vibrant backdrop. People are enjoying the rides.

Sunlight filters through towering redwood trees, casting dappled light on the forest floor. The thick trunks and lush green foliage create a serene and majestic atmosphere.

For photographers outside the English-speaking world, the “Casablanca” update is a major accessibility boost. Kino 1.2 supports 10 new languages, including French, Spanish, German, Dutch, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Traditional Chinese. Localization means users across the globe can access Kino’s tools in their preferred language.

A smartphone screen displaying a live concert with a vibrant, orange glow. The audience is raising their hands toward the stage. Camera interface elements are visible, including a red record button and various settings.

Kino has taken an extra step to ensure this release is polished and functional across the board. Numerous bug fixes and minor tweaks improve stability. The update is free for all current Kino users.

