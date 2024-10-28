Photographer Killed After Backing Up into Airplane Propeller

A photographer has died after she backed up into an airplane propeller while taking pictures.

Amanda Gallagher, 37, was critically injured and later died as she was taking photos at Cook Airfield near Derby, Kansas.

Gallagher often took skydiving photos and was a keen skydiver herself, which is what she was doing on Saturday when she died.

NBC News reports that Air Capital Drop Zone, a skydiving company based in Kansas, released a statement saying that Gallagher was on one of its flights to take photos.

“After the airplane landed, for unknown reasons, as the next group of jumpers were boarding, she moved in front of the wing, a violation of basic safety procedures,” the statement reads. “With her camera up to shoot photos as she did so, she stepped back slightly moving toward and into the spinning propeller.”

Cook Airfield, where the incident took place, also released a statement.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young lady who died yesterday after a tragic accident with an airplane propeller on Cook Airfield. I wasn’t there when it happened, so I will not speculate on what could have or should have happened differently. Just please keep her family, her friends and her Air Capital Drop Zone family in your prayers and thoughts.”

On a GoFundMe page set up by Abbey Charboneau to help Gallagher’s family pay for expenses, it reads: “Amanda Gallagher was kind, adventurous, creative and beautiful inside and out. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed.

“On October 26th, Amanda passed away in a very sad accident, doing what she loved, skydiving and taking pictures! As her family processes through this tragic accident, they could use your help covering the funeral expenses. Please consider helping them out and also keeping them all in your prayers.”

The fundraiser has already garnered over $10,000, close to the $12,000 goal.

Tributes have also poured in on Gallagher’s Instagram page.

“Love you Amanda, I will always remember you my friend, thank you for always being a positive light in my life,” writes one person.