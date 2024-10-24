The Laowa Ranger 16-30mm T2.9 Is a Super Compact Cine Zoom

The Laowa Ranger 16-30mm T2.9 completes Laowa’s Ranger line of cine zooms alongside the 28-75mm and 75-180mm.

In 2023, Laowa launched the Ranger series of compact full-frame cine zoom lenses. The two he 28-75mm and 75-180mm lenses offered a consistent T2.9 aperture and parfocal optics. When the Ranger line launched, Laowa promised a 16-30mm T2.9 in the future. Well now, the future is here — the 16-30mm is now available.

Weighing in at only 800 grams (slightly under two pounds), the Laowa Ranger 16-30mm T2.9 FF is incredibly compact and lightweight for a full frame cinema zoom in this range. Unlike the previous two lenses, which are relatively the same size — and more importantly, have consistent lens gear alignment — the 16-30mm is considerably smaller. Roughly half the length of its 28-75mm and 75-180 counterparts, the 16-30mm is easy enough to fit in a bag or case but will require some adjustments to a follow focus system when rigged up.

However, that’s a mild concern given the rest of the feature set of the Ranger series. It features an 11 bladed aperture, which should render pleasant background blur, albeit likely less noticeable at the wider end. Each of the Ranger lenses is parfocal, meaning the lenses will hold its focus point while zooming. Laowa states the lenses have “almost no focus breathing,” as well as a close minimal focus distance. The barrel of the lens is marked in both feet and meters dual scales.

The 16-30mm T2.9, like the rest of the Ranger series, comes in both a standard and “lite” version made from magnesium alloy. The lens is available for order now with immediate shipping. It costs $3,000 for the standard version, and $3,500 for the lite version. Both versions ship with a PL mount as default, with an interchangeable EF mount included.

Additionally, Laowa offers optional interchangeable mirrorless mounts — Canon RF, Sony E, Nikon Z, and Leica/Panasonic L — for an additional $100 each. Laowa also offers PL to RF/E/Z/L mount adapters that feature a drop-in filter space for $440.

The Ranger 16-30mm T2.9 FF cine zoom, along with the rest of the Ranger and Ragner Lite series in various configurations, is available for order on Laowa’s website.

Image credits: Venus Optics