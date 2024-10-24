Stable Diffusion 3.5 Can Generate Pictures of Women Lying Down on Grass

Stability AI has clapped back at its critics by announcing its latest AI image model Stable Diffusion 3.5 with a picture of a woman lying on grass.

The girl lying on grass is a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of the chaos that engulfed the company’s last product, Stable Diffusion 3, which was laughed at for its eldritch body horror abominations. The beleaguered company made reference to the botched model in its 3.5 announcement.

“In June, we released Stable Diffusion 3 Medium, the first open release from the Stable Diffusion 3 series. This release didn’t fully meet our standards or our communities’ expectations,” Stability AI says.

People took to Reddit to ask why Stable Diffusion 3 is so bad at generating girls lying on grass accompanied by a series of bizarre and hilarious pictures.

The Grass is Greener for Stable Diffusion 3.5

But Stability AI has apparently put the women lying on grass drama behind it by releasing Stable Diffusion 3.5 which performs better and can generate a woman lying down on grass.

“Today we are introducing Stable Diffusion 3.5,” Stability AI announces. “This open release includes multiple model variants, including Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large and Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo. Additionally, Stable Diffusion 3.5 Medium will be released on October 29.”

Stability AI’s approach to AI image generators is different to its competitors because its models can be run locally on consumer hardware. Users can fine-tune their models to the style they want.

“These models are highly customizable for their size, run on consumer hardware, and are free for both commercial and non-commercial use under the permissive Stability AI Community License,” Stability AI says in a blog post.

“Stable Diffusion 3.5 reflects our commitment to empower builders and creators with tools that are widely accessible, cutting-edge, and free for most use cases. We encourage the distribution and monetization of work across the entire pipeline – whether it’s fine-tuning, LoRA, optimizations, applications, or artwork.”

Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large and Stable Diffusion 3.5 Large Turbo can be downloaded from Hugging Face and the inference code on GitHub now.