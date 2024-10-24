‘Man v. Food’ Star Adam Richman Has Van Full Of Filming Gear Stolen

Man v. Food star Adam Richman says he and his crew had their van full of filming equipment “completely cleaned out” at a gas station in London.

Richman, who is currently in the UK filming season two of Adam Richman Eats Britain says that their van was “completely cleaned out” in less than five minutes during a bathroom stop at a gas station.

Well – the entire crew of season two of #AdamRichmanEatsBritain has just been robbed. We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest, stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out.

In a tweet posted on X on Wednesday, the TV host says that he and the crew left the van to go the bathroom at Welcome Break gas station in Barnet, north London.

When Richman and the crew returned four-and-a-half minutes later, they found all of their filming equipment gone.

Richman’s suitcases, a backpack containing a laptop, medications, and personal possessions with sentimental value were also stolen.

“Well, the entire crew of season two of Adam Richman Eats Britain has just been robbed,” Richman writes on X.

“We were driving from Birmingham to London, stopped at a rest stop in Barnet for exactly 4 1/2 minutes to use the restroom, and came back to our van completely cleaned out. All of the filming equipment is gone.”

In the tweet, Richman also posted the live locations of some of his possessions which had trackers. Richman says that he and his crew had been “waiting almost an hour” for police to arrive and were unable to do anything until the cops came.

In an update on Thursday, Richman thanked followers for their support after the theft. He added that little progress had been made in retrieving the equipment and urged people not to intervene after he posted the live locations of certain items.

This incident comes a little over a month after a press photographer from London had all of his gear stolen and British police did nothing despite getting the exact location of the cameras and a picture of the thief.



Image credits: Header photo by Bgcolby/ Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

