TTArtisan’s Compact and Cheap ‘Film Canister’ Light Gets Colorful Upgrade

A new version of TTArtisan’s film canister magnetic LED light features full RGB spectrum functionality.

TTArtisan’s popular (and adorable) 35mm film canister-inspired LED now has a full-color version. Much like the previous version, which is still available and only offers white light at three different color temperatures, the new Mini RGB LED Light is designed to look like a classic film canister that shooters can mount to the top of a camera via a magnetic hot shoe, or hang on a lanyard.

The updated model offers a full RGB color spectrum from 400-750nm, giving the toy-sized — and toy-priced — light added versatility as a kicker or practical light in a shoot. By pressing and holding the single combination power/control button on the side, the light will cycle through the color spectrum. This is not as efficient as “freely combining the red, green, and blue channels,” as the website says, so it’s unclear if there is a more specific way to dial in the desired hue.

The size and shape of the light are similar to the previous version and offer the same 250-lumen output, 80-160 minute battery life, and 60-minute charge time. As PetaPixel wrote when the white-light version released last month, it’s certainly not a bright or large light. Still, due to it’s pocketable size, it could be a fun addition to a camera bag or as a stocking stuffer this holiday season for photography enthusiasts.

The included magnetic cold-shoe mount makes mounting and unmounting the light simple — pop it on, and it snaps into place. It has “around 100 degrees” of angle, so it could work well for taking selfies or close-up portraits in low light scenarios. TTArtisan says the light’s range is three meters (9.8 feet), which admittedly sounds a bit ambitious given the small stature and output.

At the end of the day, these lights are more for aesthetics than function. But it’s undoubtedly a fun aesthetic, especially for shooters with a retro-styled camera.

The TTArtisan Mini RGB LED Light is available for $10.90 and can be purchased up to 10 at a time. Complete specifications and purchasing information is available TTArtisan’s website. The light is also available through B&H. The white (single-color) version is just $7.

Image credits: TTArtisan