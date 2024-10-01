TTArtisan’s Compact and Cheap ‘Film Canister’ Light Gets Colorful Upgrade

Zack Morrison

A person is holding a black DSLR camera with an attached external flash that is emitting blue light. The camera lens and part of the person's hands are in focus, while the background is blurred.

A new version of TTArtisan’s film canister magnetic LED light features full RGB spectrum functionality.

TTArtisan’s popular (and adorable) 35mm film canister-inspired LED now has a full-color version. Much like the previous version, which is still available and only offers white light at three different color temperatures, the new Mini RGB LED Light is designed to look like a classic film canister that shooters can mount to the top of a camera via a magnetic hot shoe, or hang on a lanyard.

The updated model offers a full RGB color spectrum from 400-750nm, giving the toy-sized — and toy-priced — light added versatility as a kicker or practical light in a shoot. By pressing and holding the single combination power/control button on the side, the light will cycle through the color spectrum. This is not as efficient as “freely combining the red, green, and blue channels,” as the website says, so it’s unclear if there is a more specific way to dial in the desired hue.

A person holding a camera inside a vehicle. The camera's display shows the focus settings, and the person's hand is adjusting the lens. The vehicle's dashboard with illuminated controls is visible in the background.

The size and shape of the light are similar to the previous version and offer the same 250-lumen output, 80-160 minute battery life, and 60-minute charge time. As PetaPixel wrote when the white-light version released last month, it’s certainly not a bright or large light. Still, due to it’s pocketable size, it could be a fun addition to a camera bag or as a stocking stuffer this holiday season for photography enthusiasts.

A person is loading a battery into a black camera. The person is wearing a white shirt, and the setting appears to be outdoors with greenery in the background. The camera has various dials and switches visible on the top.

The included magnetic cold-shoe mount makes mounting and unmounting the light simple — pop it on, and it snaps into place. It has “around 100 degrees” of angle, so it could work well for taking selfies or close-up portraits in low light scenarios. TTArtisan says the light’s range is three meters (9.8 feet), which admittedly sounds a bit ambitious given the small stature and output.

At the end of the day, these lights are more for aesthetics than function. But it’s undoubtedly a fun aesthetic, especially for shooters with a retro-styled camera.

Close-up of a person wearing a white shirt, a necklace with two pendants: one resembling a robot or skeleton and another resembling a film canister labeled "COLOR." The person's hand is partially visible, holding an unidentified object on the left side.

The TTArtisan Mini RGB LED Light is available for $10.90 and can be purchased up to 10 at a time. Complete specifications and purchasing information is available TTArtisan’s website. The light is also available through B&H. The white (single-color) version is just $7.

Image credits: TTArtisan

, , ,
, , ,
PetaPixel articles may include affiliate links; if you buy something through such a link, PetaPixel may earn a commission.
Related Articles
A black vintage-style camera sits on a wooden surface with a lens cap placed next to it. Beside the camera is a small roll of yellow film labeled "SUPER-MINI LCD 100R" with black and white text. The background is a plain, dark grey. This $7 Magnetic LED Photography Light Looks Like a Film Canister
TTArtisan’s New 25mm f/2 APS-C Compact Lens Costs Just $55
TTArtisan Launches Affordable $56 Light Meter for Leica Film Cameras
TTArtisan Light Meter II TTArtisan’s Updated Light Meter II Improves on the First-Gen Design
Discussion