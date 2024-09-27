ProGrade Digital’s New USB4 PG10 SSD Is Built for Pro Workflows

ProGrade Digital, known for its high-quality memory cards and storage solutions, announced a new solid-state drive (SSD) series, the PG10. The USB 4.0 drives are fast in bursts, but their primary performance goal is sustained performance.

The ProGrade Digital PG10 comes in three capacities: 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. While all three promise read and write speeds up to 2,500 MB/s, the two larger sizes promise sustained write speeds of around 2,000 MB/s. The smallest 2TB option aims for 1,500 MB/s sustained write speed. All three promise no cache depletion.

Equipped with a USB4 interface, which provides transfer rates up to 40Gbps (5GBytes per second), the PG10 is compatible with Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, UBS 3.2, and USB 3.1 Type-C ports. However, optimal performance requires USB 4/Thunderbolt 4 compatibility.

The PG10 has a patent-pending power sensing circuit with a small LED to let users know if the host computer — the drive is bus-powered — supports the recommended 15W of power. The drive will work with less, but sustained performance requires at least 15 watts.

In view of sustained write performance, which is the primary focus of the PG10’s sophisticated engineering, the drive has a unique dual-heat-sink internal structure, promising “best-in-class cooling performance with no thermal throttling.”

While speed and performance are paramount for a high-end SSD designed for demanding workflows, the relatively minor details matter, too, and can help separate one device from another. In the case of the PG10, it is designed with pros in mind. It ships with a high-quality padded shell hard case, a reasonably long (one meter), and a high-quality USB4-certified cable. It utilizes ProGrade’s typical patented magnetic base design to keep the drive secure on a desk or stacked alongside other PG10 devices. The drive also has a standard-sized Avery label area on top.

“ProGrade Digital is embarking into a new category of professional SSDs (Solid State Drives) with a product offering that aligns with all of the core values of our brand,” says Wes Brewer, founder, and CEO of ProGrade Digital. “We have recognized for years that there is an opportunity to expand further into the professional workflow with a high capacity, high performance SSD but were waiting for just the right time to enter with a truly new and defining product that offers unique features and value. Our introduction of capacity points from 2TB to 8TB, and a USB 4.0/Thunderbolt 4 interface, allows us to provide industry-leading sustained performance and reliability for professionals that have traditionally had to settle for much slower and less reliable solutions. Our uniquely designed housing and internal heat-sink provide unmatched sustained write and read speeds ideal for long, multi-TB data file transfers.”

Pricing and Availability

The ProGrade PG10 SSD starts at $399.99 for the 2TB version, while the faster 4TB and 8TB versions are $799.99 and $1,399.99, respectively. The drives are X-ray proof and shock-proof and come with a three-year warranty and ProGrade’s Refresh Pro software to ensure continued performance over time.

Image credits: ProGrade Digital