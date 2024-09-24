X Will Let Accounts That You’ve Blocked See Your Posts

X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) will make posts visible to accounts that users have blocked.

X is set to update its block button functionality, allowing blocked accounts to still view a user’s public posts on the social media platform.

The changes to X’s policy on blocking were first spotted by independent app researcher and web developer Nima Owji on Monday, according to a report by TechCrunch.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, later confirmed that the social media platform would let people that a user has blocked see their posts in a reply to Owji’s post.

However, Musk noted that while blocked accounts will be able to see a user’s posts on X, they will not be able to engage or interact with people who have blocked them.

“High time this happened,” Musk writes on X. “The block function will block that account from engaging with, but not block seeing, public post.”

Currently, X displays a “You’re blocked” message when a user attempts to view the profile of an individual that has blocked them. In addition to blocking all posts, it also prevents a user from seeing their replies, media, followers, and following list.

However, X users can sometimes circumvent the blocking feature and can view the public posts of an individual who has blocked them by logging out of their account.

Musk previously criticized the blocking feature on X, saying “it makes no sense.” He even threatened to get rid of the blocking button altogether in August last year and said that it was “going to be deleted as a ‘feature,’ except for DMs.”

However, as The Verge points out X’s new blocking policy may have some negative implications in terms of online abuse. The block button has historically been an effective tool for preventing trolls and abusers from harassing an individual online.

So while X’s block button will continue to stop someone from interacting with a person’s posts, blocked users still be able to see them, potentially making it easier for bad actors to continue harassing their victims.

Image credits: Header photo licensed via Depositphotos.