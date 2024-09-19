This Neat RGB LED Light Uses MagSafe to Attach to Your iPhone

Zack Morrison

A hand holding a smartphone with a glowing rectangular light on its back. The light emits a spectrum of neon colors, including green, blue, and purple, adding a vibrant and futuristic effect to the scene.

Moonside’s new MagLight combines a bright LED light, a power bank, and a phone stand in one and is made for mobile photographers and content creators on the go.

Many smartphone users rig up their phones to include accessories like lights. With MagLight, mobile shooters now have an option that natively attaches to any phone — with magnets!

Moonside’s MagLight (no, not that popular metal flashlight found in hardware stores and Boy Scout catalogs) is a small RGB LED that attaches to the back of an iPhone natively using MagSafe or via a magnetic sticker for Android users. This small, credit card-sized light sits flush alongside the back of the phone, giving shooters a much-needed boost of light for their images. The light has 67 individually-assignable LEDs, providing a maximum output of 680 lumens.

A person holds a smartphone with a glowing rectangular attachment on the back, lit up in blue and red colors. The smartphone's dual camera lenses are visible, and part of the person’s face can be seen in the background.

With the Moonside app for iOS and Android, users can dial in the lighting across two lighting zones: the main array on the back where each LED can be customized, as well as a front-facing light on the magnetic side of the unit that can be used with the phone’s front camera when the light is rotated 90 degrees. There is a wide selection of animated lighting effects that can also be used.

Two smartphones are placed side by side on a dark surface. The smartphone on the left has a blue light illuminating its screen, while the one on the right glows with a red light. Both phones have a sleek design with multiple camera lenses visible.

Another handy feature of the MagLight is that it doubles as a 4,000-milliamp per-hour power bank with 15-watt wireless charging. Thanks to its thin design and flush fixture, it could act as an always-attached accessory for some users; which is nice considering Apple has discontinued its own MagSafe battery pack with the release of last year’s iPhone 15.

Moonside has also released a number of accessories for the MagLight. MagPod is a small aluminum tabletop tripod that attaches the MagLight via MagSafe to a small plate that screws into the tripod’s ball head 1/4-20 connector. There is also the MagFlip, which lets the light act as a desktop or bedside smart lamp.

A person holding a smartphone with a prominent Apple logo and a camera setup in one hand while attaching or using a small, lit rectangular device on the back of the phone with the other hand. The person is wearing a black shirt.

After a successful Kickstarter campaign earlier this year, MagLight is now available to everyone and starts at $87 for the single light, and is available for purchase in several configurations with the various accessories at Moonside’s website.

Image credits: Moonside

