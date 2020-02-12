Subway Mouse Fight Wins People’s Choice for Wildlife Photographer of the Year

The Natural History Museum’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition just named the winner of this year’s LUMIX People’s Choice Award, and the perfectly-timed photo by wildlife filmmaker and photographer Sam Rowley is just too good to keep to ourselves.

Selected from over 48,000 submitted images and 25 impressive finalists, Rowley’s winning photo is called “Station Squabble,” and it features two mice getting into a tussle over some leftover crumbs in the London Underground.

While this might look like a random, lucky shot, it was actually the result of quite a bit of patience. According to Rowley, he visited multiple subway platforms every night for a week hoping to capture the perfect moment. The shot itself captures a scuffle that lasted no more than a split-second before one of the mice scurried away the victor.

“I’m so pleased to win this award. It’s been a lifetime dream to succeed in this competition in this way, with such a relatable photo taken in such an everyday environment in my hometown,” says Rowley. “I hope it shows people the unexpected drama found in the most familiar of urban environments.”

In addition to Sam’s image, the LUMIX People’s Choice Awards also recognized four “highly commended” images from the 25 finalists, which you can see below:

In order, the above shots include: Aaron Gekoski’s thought-provoking portrait of an Orangutan being exploited for performance, Michel Zoghzhogi’s picture of a mother jaguar and her cub carrying a captured anaconda, Martin Buzora’s portrait of a conservation ranger and the baby black rhino he protects, and Francis De Andres’s almost pure-white shot of a group of arctic reindeer.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum, London. To learn more about the competition, head over to the WPY website.

Image credits: All photos used courtesy of the Natural History Museum